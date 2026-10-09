The Ministry of Health declared a Yellow Fever outbreak in the Upper West Region after laboratory tests confirmed three cases in Sissala West and Wa West

All three confirmed cases proved fatal despite treatment by health workers, with suspected cases first reported from September 9, 2026

An emergency vaccination campaign is being prepared for Wa West, Sissala West, and Sissala East districts this October

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghana has declared a Yellow Fever outbreak in the Upper West Region after laboratory testing confirmed three fatal cases linked to the disease, the Ministry of Health announced on October 9, 2026.

Ghana declares a Yellow Fever outbreak in the Upper West Region. Credit: Nichole Sobecki/Ministry of Health

Source: Getty Images

The declaration was made by Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh under the International Health Regulations (2005) and the National Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851), following a joint assessment with the Ghana Health Service and the World Health Organisation.

Health facilities in Sissala West and Wa West first flagged suspected cases from September 9, 2026, with patients presenting symptoms including fever, jaundice, and bleeding. Samples were tested locally before being sent to the WHO-accredited laboratory in Dakar, Senegal, where yellow fever was confirmed as the cause.

All three confirmed patients died despite intensive medical care.

In response, the Ghana Health Service activated both the National and Regional Public Health Emergency Operations Centres and dispatched Rapid Response Teams to the affected communities to conduct case finding, surveillance, and risk communication activities.

Vaccination Campaign and Preventive Measures Underway

Authorities are preparing a targeted emergency vaccination campaign covering Wa West, Sissala West, and Sissala East districts, with rollout expected within October. Heightened surveillance has also been extended across the broader Upper West Region to identify any additional cases.

Additional control measures include encouraging residents to use insecticide repellents, sleep under insecticide-treated bed nets during daylight hours when the Aedes mosquito is most active, and strengthen case management at designated health facilities.

The Ministry urged members of the public to seek immediate care at the nearest health facility if they develop sudden fever, headache, muscle pain, yellowing of the eyes or skin, or any unusual bleeding. Authorities also called on households to clear stagnant water, avoid self-medicating, and rely solely on official guidance from the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service for updates on the outbreak.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh