Saudi Arabia announced that citizens of four additional countries are now eligible to apply for its electronic visa

The expansion is part of Saudi Arabia's broader push to grow its tourism sector ahead of Vision 2030 targets

The new additions bring the total number of countries whose citizens can access the Saudi eVisa to a significant figure

Saudi Arabia has expanded its electronic visa programme by adding four new countries to its list of eligible nations, opening the door for more international travellers to visit the kingdom with greater ease.

The Saudi government confirmed the update, which forms part of its ongoing effort to position the country as a leading global tourism destination under its Vision 2030 development plan.

Saudi Arabia releases list of 4 new countries whose citizens are eligible for its eVisa. Photo credit: Antoine Gyori-Corbis /Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Countries newly added to Saudi Arabia's eVisa list

The four countries whose citizens are now eligible for the Saudi eVisa are Turkmenistan, Myanmar, Timor-Leste, and the Maldives.

Nationals from these nations can now apply for the eVisa online without the need to visit a Saudi embassy or consulate in person, a process that significantly reduces travel friction.

The eVisa allows holders to enter Saudi Arabia for tourism purposes and is typically valid for one year, permitting multiple entries with stays of up to 90 days at a time.

Saudi Arabia's tourism ambitions drive the expansion

This latest expansion reflects Saudi Arabia's deliberate strategy to diversify its economy beyond oil revenues by aggressively growing its tourism sector.

The Saudi government has been progressively widening its eVisa scheme since it was first introduced in 2019, gradually incorporating more countries from across Asia, Africa, and beyond.

Saudi Arabia has set ambitious targets to attract 150 million tourists annually by 2030, and broadening visa accessibility is a central pillar of achieving that goal.

The country has been investing heavily in mega-projects such as NEOM, the Red Sea Project, and Diriyah as part of its broader push to develop world-class tourism infrastructure.

Citizens of the newly eligible countries can apply for the Saudi eVisa through the official Saudi eVisa portal, where applicants are required to submit personal details, passport information, and a processing fee.

The application process is designed to be completed entirely online, with approvals typically issued within a few days.

The move is expected to boost visitor numbers from these four nations, whose citizens previously faced a more cumbersome visa application process when planning trips to Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia lists talent residency types

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Saudi Arabia had announced a Special Talent Residency programme targeting three distinct categories of foreign nationals.

The kingdom had outlined specific eligibility criteria covering professionals, investors, and individuals with exceptional abilities.

The move formed part of Saudi Arabia's broader effort to attract global talent under its Vision 2030 agenda.

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Source: YEN.com.gh