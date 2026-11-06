The Otumfuo Eye observation wheel at NAC Eco Resort in Akomadan has attracted attention as installation work progresses in the Ashanti Region

NAC Eco Resort has made a bold claim about the giant Ferris wheel and another major amusement attraction being developed at the facility

The project, named in honour of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is expected to boost tourism and recreational activities in the region

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Construction of a giant observation wheel at NAC Eco Resort in Akomadan, Ashanti Region, has drawn attention after the facility claimed the project could put Asanteman at the top of Africa's amusement industry.

Otumfuo Eye: Asanteman eyes historic record with giant Ferris wheel project. Image credit: Opemsuo radio, Askghmedia, CNBC

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The attraction, known as the Otumfuo Eye, is being assembled on the resort grounds, with circulating footage showing its towering white framework and enclosed passenger cabins.

Although installation is ongoing, the resort's remarks have sparked excitement among social media users.

NAC Eco Resort makes bold claim

In a response to a TikTok user praising the development, the resort's official account declared: “Now Asanteman has the biggest Ferris wheel in Africa, and the biggest roller coaster in Africa too, all at Nac Eco Resort, Akomadan.”

The statement has drawn considerable interest, especially because Ferris wheels of this scale are uncommon in Ghana. However, the claim has not yet been independently substantiated with technical specifications or an announcement from a recognised record-verification body.

Kenya's Eye of Kenya, located at Two Rivers Mall in Nairobi, stands 60 metres high and contains 40 passenger gondolas, according to its operator, Funscapes Group.

It has long been promoted as Africa's largest Ferris wheel. For the Otumfuo Eye to surpass it in height, NAC Eco Resort would need to publish measurements exceeding that benchmark.

Similarly, the resort has not provided comparable dimensions, track length or independently verified rankings to support its claim concerning the roller coaster.

Why the Otumfuo Eye matters to Ashanti tourism

According to NAC Eco Resort's September 2026 business and brand profile, the observation wheel is the project's signature attraction and was named in honour of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The document describes a wider tourism development featuring accommodation, an artificial lake, amusement facilities, wildlife experiences, sporting areas and planned nature attractions.

It lists a 34-programme master plan valued at $53.3 million, a figure covering the broader resort rather than the Ferris wheel alone.

The Akomadan complex is intended to attract families, travellers and visitors seeking recreational experiences outside Ghana's established tourist centres.

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While images of the installation suggest substantial progress, no independently confirmed opening date, passenger capacity or final height has been made public.

Nevertheless, the project could become a significant destination for visitors to Ashanti Region, particularly if the operator delivers its proposed mix of leisure and outdoor attractions.

Whether the Otumfuo Eye ultimately claims an African record will depend on published engineering measurements and independent verification, rather than promotional assertions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh