The Ghana Meteorological Agency released its afternoon weather forecast for Friday, October 9, 2026

GMet indicated that sunshine and cloudiness will dominate most parts of Ghana during the afternoon hours

Thunderstorms and rain of varying intensities are expected across northern, transition, middle, coastal and inland areas

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its afternoon weather forecast for Friday, October 9, 2026, warning residents in several parts of the country to expect rain and thunderstorms later in the day.

According to GMet, the afternoon will begin on a relatively calm note, with sunny spells and patches of cloud cover expected across most of Ghana. Conditions are set to change as the day progresses.

GMet forecasts sunny skies and thunderstorms this afternoon, October 9, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho & sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Thunderstorms expected across Ghana

From late afternoon into the evening, GMet says thunderstorms and rain of varying intensities will develop over parts of the northern, transition, and middle sectors of the country.

A number of coastal and inland towns are also likely to experience these weather conditions during the same period.

Residents in the affected zones are advised to take note of the changing weather patterns as they plan their activities for the remainder of the day.

While the morning and early afternoon hours should remain largely settled in most areas, the shift towards unstable conditions in the later hours means outdoor plans may be disrupted, particularly in the northern and transitional belt.

GMet regularly issues weather updates to help the public and key sectors, including agriculture, aviation, and emergency services, prepare adequately for changing atmospheric conditions across Ghana.

Read the afternoon weather update from the GMet on X below:

Earlier weather update from GMet

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning forecast for Friday, October 9, 2026, covering conditions across the country.

Mist and fog patches had been expected in forested and mountainous areas as cloudy conditions dominated the early morning.

Rain and thunderclouds were likely to have developed over forest, transition and northern sectors later in the afternoon into the evening.

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Source: YEN.com.gh