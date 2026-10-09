The government suspended implementation of a regulation under L.I. 2519 that bans preaching and hawking on moving public service vehicles

The suspension follows public debate and criticism from religious leaders over concerns about restrictions on evangelism in commercial vehicles

L.I. 2519 introduced tougher penalties for the offence, including a custodial sentence of up to eight months, compared to the previous rules under L.I. 2180

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The government has suspended the enforcement of a provision under the Road Traffic Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2519) that bans preaching and hawking aboard moving public service vehicles.

Government reportedly suspends implementation of a regulation under L.I. 2519 that bans preaching and hawking on moving public service vehicles. Credit: BBC

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Joy News reported that a senior government source confirmed the development, indicating that the decision followed sustained public debate and concerns raised by religious leaders and other stakeholders about the regulation's impact on religious expression and evangelism in commercial vehicles.

Regulation 141 of L.I. 2519 classifies preaching and hawking on moving public or commercial vehicles as a nuisance.

Offenders could face a fine of between 10 and 50 penalty units, up to eight months in prison, or both. With one penalty unit set at GH¢12, the financial penalty ranges from GH¢120 to GH¢600.

The activities in question are common features of daily public transport in Ghana, particularly tro-tros and buses, where traders sell goods to passengers and preachers conduct evangelism during trips.

It is worth noting that this prohibition is not a new introduction. Regulation 116 of the earlier L.I. 2180, which has been in force since 2012, already barred the same activities under similar terms.

The principal change brought in by L.I. 2519 is a tougher custodial penalty, raising the maximum prison sentence to eight months from what was previously available under the old framework.

Suspension Leaves Key Questions Unanswered

As of the time of publishing, the government had not issued a public statement on the suspension, nor had it indicated a timeline for reviewing the regulation or reaching a final decision on its implementation.

The measure formed part of a broader road safety reform agenda championed by the Ministry of Transport. Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe launched a nationwide education campaign in September to acquaint road users and transport operators with both the Road Traffic (Amendment) Act, 2025 (Act 1153) and L.I. 2519.

Other reforms packaged alongside the regulations include automated traffic enforcement, a demerit-point system tied to driving licences, and stiffer penalties for specific traffic violations. The Ministry framed the overall framework as a means of strengthening road safety and improving compliance across the sector.

The renewed attention on the preaching and hawking restriction has reignited debate around religious freedom, the cultural character of public transport and the boundaries of traffic enforcement in Ghana. The suspension suggests the government is prepared to revisit the concerns raised before moving ahead with full implementation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh