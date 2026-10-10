The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued an 18-hour impact-based forecast covering Saturday, October 10

Mist is expected along the coastline and in forest and mountainous areas, with reduced visibility a concern for motorists

Residents in western coast, middle, transition, and northern sectors should brace for possible thunderstorms from the afternoon

Parts of Ghana are set to experience misty and overcast conditions on the morning of Saturday, October 10, 2026, with reduced visibility anticipated in several parts of the country.

Ghana Meteorological Service forecasts mist and cloudy skies on Saturday morning, October 10, 2026. Photo by Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Weather forecast for Saturday, October 10

The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued an 18-hour impact-based weather bulletin on Saturday, October 10, warning of mist along sections of the coastline as well as in forest and mountainous zones.

Broader cloudy conditions are forecast across other parts of the country during the morning hours.

Conditions are expected to improve as the day progresses, with sunny intervals forecast to take hold across much of the country in the afternoon.

However, that respite may be short-lived for some residents. Those living on the western coast, middle, transition and northern sectors should anticipate the possibility of thunderstorms and rainfall from the afternoon through into the evening.

The agency's bulletin outlined a range of temperatures expected across the country's ecological zones.

Coastal areas are forecast to record a minimum of 23°C and a maximum of 31°C, while the forest sector is expected to see temperatures between 22°C and 32°C.

Watch the update from Ghana Meteo, as shared on X:

The transition sector should experience a low of 21°C and a high of 32°C, with the northern sector projected to reach the highest peak temperature of 34°C alongside a minimum of 23°C.

Safety advice for motorists and residents

Motorists and residents in mist-affected areas are urged to exercise caution given the potential for reduced visibility during the morning.

Those in zones where rain and thunderstorms are forecast are encouraged to stay informed through official weather updates and to adjust their plans for the day accordingly.

GMet predicted sunshine and cloudiness on October 9

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) had released its afternoon weather forecast for Friday, October 9.

The agency predicted a mix of sunshine and clouds across most parts of the country during the afternoon.

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Source: YEN.com.gh