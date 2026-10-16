Commercial driver unions in Accra issued a seven-day ultimatum to authorities to remove traders occupying designated bus stops and lorry parks

Three driver groups held a joint press conference on Thursday, October 15, citing major transport hubs including Kaneshie, Circle and Madina among affected areas

The unions warned that a planned automated traffic enforcement system would be unfair if bus stops remained occupied by traders and hawkers

Three commercial driver unions in Accra have issued a seven-day ultimatum to the government and local authorities, demanding the removal of traders from bus stops, lorry parks and pedestrian walkways or risk drivers taking direct action.

Commercial driver unions in Accra issued a seven-day ultimatum to authorities to remove traders occupying designated bus stops

Source: Facebook

The groups, comprising the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) of TUC, the Commercial Transport Operators of Ghana and the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana, made the announcement at a joint press conference on Thursday, October 15.

The unions told the Ministry of Local Government, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), the Ghana Police Service and the Ministry of Transport that traders, market women and hawkers had unlawfully occupied spaces reserved for loading and offloading passengers across the country.

Deputy Public Relations Officer of the GPRTU, Samuel Amoah, said the developments had alarmed commercial drivers. "We have observed with grave concern and anger the total and unlawful takeover of our designated bus stops, intersections and pedestrian walkways by traders, market women and men and hawkers," he said.

Specific locations named by the groups included Kaneshie, Accra Central, CMB, Circle, Madina, Kasoa, Kejetia and Takoradi Market Circle. According to Amoah, these transport hubs had effectively been converted into informal markets. "Drivers can no longer pick up or drop off passengers safely. This lawlessness has to stop," he added.

The unions argued that the situation had worsened road congestion, raised the risk of accidents and pushed drivers to stop along roadsides rather than at designated points. They pointed to Regulation 142 of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012, as amended in 2026, which explicitly prohibits the sale or display of goods at bus stops, road shoulders, lorry parks and pedestrian walkways.

TrafficTech GH Enforcement Concerns

The groups also raised objections to the government's planned introduction of TrafficTech GH, an automated traffic enforcement system designed to identify and penalise motorists for traffic violations, including stopping outside designated areas.

The unions acknowledged the initiative but argued that penalising drivers under the system would be unjust if the spaces they are expected to use remain occupied by traders. "The system will fail and will be grossly unfair to drivers if roads are not cleared first," Amoah said.

He challenged how drivers could be held accountable for non-compliance when the infrastructure needed to comply was unavailable. "How can you punish a driver for not stopping at a designated bus stop when that bus stop has been occupied by market women and traders?" he asked. "How can a driver be fined for obstruction when traders have left him no space to operate?"

The unions demanded that bus stops, lorry terminals, road intersections and pedestrian walkways across the country be fully cleared before TrafficTech GH becomes operational, summing up their position with the declaration: "We cannot digitalise illegality."

Authorities have been given until the end of the seven-day period to act, with the groups warning they may intervene themselves if the deadline passes without action.

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Source: YEN.com.gh