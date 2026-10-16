Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its afternoon weather forecast for Friday, October 16, 2026

GMet predicted mostly sunny skies across the country before cloud cover begins building from mid-afternoon

Thunderstorms and rain are set to affect coastal, middle, transition and northern sectors later in the day

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its afternoon weather forecast for Friday, October 16, 2026, alerting Ghanaians to a shift in conditions as the day progresses.

According to GMet, most parts of the country can expect largely sunny conditions with some cloud cover during the earlier hours of the afternoon.

Ghana Met Agency issues rain and thunderstorm warning for Friday afternoon, October 16, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho & sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

However, the agency warned that this calm picture is unlikely to last.

From mid-afternoon, cloud cover is forecast to thicken considerably, setting the stage for thunderstorms and rainfall across several parts of the country.

The areas most likely to feel the impact include the coastal, middle, transition and northern sectors.

Which regions should prepare for rain?

Residents and commuters in the coastal belt, including those in and around Accra, should be prepared for wet conditions later in the day.

The middle and transition zones, which serve as the buffer between the coast and the north, are equally in the path of the incoming weather system.

Northern communities round out the list of areas GMet has flagged for potential downpours.

Ghanaians travelling or working outdoors on Friday afternoon are advised to factor in the likelihood of sudden showers and possible thunderstorm activity when planning their movements for the rest of the day.

Read the afternoon weather alert from the GMet on X below:

GMet's earlier weather alert

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had issued its morning weather update for Friday, October 16, 2026.

Partly cloudy skies were expected to greet most parts of Ghana at the start of the day, with potential rainfall set to affect the middle belt, transition zone, and coastal areas later in the afternoon.

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Source: YEN.com.gh