Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning weather update for Friday, October 16, 2026

Partly cloudy skies are set to greet most parts of Ghana at the start of the day

Rainfall activities could affect the middle belt, transition zone and parts of the coastline later in the day

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its morning weather forecast for Friday, October 16, 2026, outlining the conditions Ghanaians can expect as they go about their day.

According to GMet, most parts of the country will wake up to partly cloudy skies. As the day progresses into the afternoon, conditions are expected to brighten up, with sunny weather taking hold across a large portion of the country.

Ghana Meteorological Agency lists areas to experience rain and thunderstorms today, October 16, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Rainfall expected in parts of Ghana

Despite the sunny afternoon outlook, not all regions will enjoy dry conditions throughout the day.

GMet has flagged the likelihood of rainfall across the middle belt, transition zone, and sections of the coastline as the day advances.

Residents in these areas are advised to remain prepared for wet weather, particularly as they plan outdoor activities or travel later in the day.

The forecast suggests the coastal zones may also see some rainfall influence, adding a degree of unpredictability to conditions in those communities.

What Ghanaians should know about the weather

For commuters and those with outdoor plans, the morning hours appear to be the safer window before potential showers move in.

The combination of overcast skies giving way to afternoon sunshine, followed by localised rain in specific zones, is typical of Ghana's transitional season weather patterns at this time of year.

GMet regularly issues weather updates to help the public and relevant sectors, including agriculture, aviation, and maritime industries, plan accordingly.

Ghanaians are encouraged to follow official GMet communications for any updates or changes to the forecast throughout the day.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

GMet's earlier weather update

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's meteorological forecast pointed to misty conditions across southern parts of the country on the morning of Sunday, October 11.

Afternoon sunshine was expected to give way to thunderstorms and rainfall over inland areas from late afternoon into the evening.

Residents in coastal, middle, transition, and northern sectors were urged to monitor conditions before planning outdoor activities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh