Ghana's meteorological forecast points to misty conditions across southern parts of the country on the morning of Sunday, October 11

Afternoon sunshine is expected to give way to thunderstorms and rainfall over inland areas from late afternoon into the evening

Residents in coastal, middle, transition, and northern sectors are urged to monitor conditions before planning outdoor activities

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Ghanaians should prepare for a mixed day on Sunday, October 11, with weather conditions expected to shift considerably from morning mist to potential evening thunderstorms across several parts of the country.

Southern Ghana is set to experience misty conditions in the morning, with the possibility of reduced visibility in some areas.

Isolated showers are also forecast over certain coastal and forest zones during that period.

The Ghana Meteorological Service has predicted rain and thunderstorms on Sunday, October 11, 2026. Photo by Raquel Maria Carbonell Pagola.

Source: Getty Images

The north, by contrast, is expected to begin the day under partly cloudy skies with relatively calm conditions.

Afternoon sunshine before evening storms

Much of the country is forecast to enjoy mostly sunny weather during the afternoon hours, offering a brief window of settled conditions before the outlook changes, per Ghana Met.

From late afternoon into the evening, however, thunderstorms and rainfall are likely to develop over inland areas spanning the coastal, middle, transition, and northern sectors of Ghana.

Below is the full update from GMet, as shared on X:

The shift means weather conditions could vary considerably depending on location, and the contrast between an afternoon of sunshine and an evening of storms may catch some residents off guard.

What should Ghanaians do?

Those with plans to travel, attend outdoor events, or return home later on Sunday are advised to keep track of local weather updates throughout the day.

Making provisions for possible rainfall before heading out could help avoid disruption, particularly for those in areas falling within the zones expected to receive evening thunderstorms.

The forecast for October 11 reflects the kind of variable conditions that are common during Ghana's transitional weather periods, where mornings, afternoons and evenings can each tell a very different story.

Residents across the country are encouraged to remain alert and plan their Sunday activities with the changing conditions in mind.

GMet predicted reduced visibility on October 10

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency issued an 18-hour impact-based weather forecast for Saturday, October 10, warning of misty conditions along the coast and in forest and mountainous areas.

The agency cautioned motorists to be careful due to reduced visibility in affected areas.

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Source: YEN.com.gh