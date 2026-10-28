Dr Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, a senior aide to Chairman Wontumi, disclosed the alleged poisoning attempt during a radio interview on Citi FM

The alleged incident came to light as Wontumi marked 100 days in prison, where he is serving a 20-year sentence

Prison authorities have reportedly launched an investigation into the matter following the disclosure

An aide to jailed former Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has alleged that fellow prison inmates attempted to poison the politician within the past week.

Chairman Wontumi survives an alleged poisoning attempt in prison. Photo source: @wontumifm

Source: Facebook

Dr Palgrave Boakye-Danquah disclosed this on Tuesday, 27 October, during an interview with Sammie Wiafe on Citi FM's Eyewitness News, marking 100 days since Wontumi's incarceration began.

Wontumi discloses alleged poisoning attempt

According to Dr Boakye-Danquah, Wontumi personally told him about the incident when he appeared in court on Tuesday morning.

"Chairman is okay. We haven't received any medical reports from the doctors. But I have received indications that over the past week, some prison inmates attempted to poison him," Dr Boakye-Danquah said.

He added that he subsequently raised the matter with the prison commander, who confirmed that an inquiry had been initiated.

"He mentioned that to me today when he came to court, and I have spoken to the commander, and the commander said he has asked them to investigate the matter, so he will come back to me on that issue. This attempted poisoning of his life happened a few days ago," Dr Boakye-Danquah said.

No further details about the alleged incident or its possible motive were provided, and the allegation has not been independently verified.

Calls for prison reform

Beyond the poisoning allegation, Dr Boakye-Danquah used the interview to reiterate Wontumi's broader calls for reform within Ghana's prison system, stressing the need for greater focus on rehabilitation, inmate welfare and the successful reintegration of prisoners into society upon release.

Wontumi was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison after a court found him guilty of permitting mining activities on his Samreboi concession without the requisite approval from the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources.

He is currently challenging both his conviction and sentence at the Court of Appeal and is seeking temporary release from custody while that appeal is heard.

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Source: YEN.com.gh