Dr Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, spokesperson for Chairman Wontumi, made the claim during an interview on Adom 106.3 FM's Dwaso Nsem programme on Wednesday

Boakye-Danquah said the imprisoned former NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman raised the alarm during their most recent conversation from Nsawam Prison

The spokesperson alleged that Wontumi identified 5 specific cellmates he believed were conspiring against him inside the facility

The spokesperson for imprisoned businessman and former NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, Chairman Wontumi, has claimed his principal fears for his physical safety behind bars, alleging that five fellow inmates at Nsawam Prison are plotting to harm him.

Chairman Wontumi's spokesperson Palgrave Boakye-Danquah alleges a plot by five cellmates to harm jailed NPP politician. Photo source: Chairman Wontumi

Source: Facebook

Dr Palgrave Boakye-Danquah made the disclosure on Wednesday, 28 October 2026, during a phone interview on Adom 106.3 FM's Dwaso Nsem programme, saying the allegation came directly from Wontumi during their last conversation at the Accra High Court on Tuesday, October 27, 2026 before his legal proceedings.

Wontumi's alleged fears inside Nsawam Prison

According to Boakye-Danquah, Wontumi specifically named five of his cellmates as individuals he believed were conspiring to cause him harm while he remains in custody.

The spokesperson did not disclose the identities of the individuals in question or provide further details on the nature of the alleged threat.

He said:

"We went to court yesterday. I got to speak with Chairman Wontumi in court. I had even gone to visit him in prison last weekend after Lawyer Atta Kyea sent us and we had a conversation."

"We went to court on Monday and yesterday for the Tano Nimiri and Exim Bank case. During our conversation yesterday, I asked about his wellbeing, and he told me that he was well and that after I visited him last Saturday, someone informed him that 5 cellmates were plotting to harm him."

Wontumi's spokesperson claimed that the incarcerated politician had informed the authorities about the alleged plot against him and that they had confirmed his claims and had set up a committee to investigate the allegations.

Boakye-Danquah also claimed that an official informed him that the 5 alleged plotters had been transferred to another cell pending investigations into the matter.

No official response from prison authorities at Nsawam had been issued at the time of the broadcast.

Chairman Wontumi, a prominent figure in Ghanaian business and politics who served as the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, has been held at Nsawam Prison after being jailed 20 years in prison with hard labour on July 20, 2026, at the Accra High Court.

He was found guilty of unlawfully assigning mineral rights without approval from the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources and purposefully facilitating unlicensed mining operations on the Samreboi concession in the Western Region under the Minerals and Mining Act.

His detention has attracted sustained public attention given his profile and the circumstances surrounding his case.

The Facebook video of Wontumi's spokesperson speaking about the alleged plot against him is below:

Ghanaians react to Chairman Wontumi's spokesperson's claims

The broadcast drew sharp and divided responses online, with some users expressing scepticism and others offering sympathy.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from Ghanaians on social media below:

Anthony Yeboah questioned the basis for public concern, writing:

"Does he know the number of citizens he has harmed due to his illegal mining?"

Anointed Blogger took a more sympathetic tone, commenting:

"Hmm, may God protect him."

Kantanka_Ba offered a dismissive response:

"He should let us think o."

Ewoe Spicies was equally sceptical, writing:

"Masa, stop the lies."

Chairman Wontumi proposes ultra-modern prison facilities

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Chairman Wontumi’s proposals to improve conditions in Ghana’s prisons, including a modern hospital, family visitation spaces and better accommodation.

He also called for improved welfare for prison officers and parliamentary action on reforms.

The proposals followed a visit to Nsawam Prison by broadcaster Kwame Tanko, where Wontumi has been held.

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Source: YEN.com.gh