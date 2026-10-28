An alleged plot to poison former NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako was reportedly uncovered at Nsawam Prison

Dr Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, a senior aide to Wontumi, confirmed the incident after speaking with the officer in charge of the prison

The disclosure comes as Wontumi marks 100 days in custody, with prison authorities said to have launched a formal investigation

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Five inmates at Nsawam Prison have been moved to a separate cell following an alleged plot to poison former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, widely known as Chairman Wontumi.

Chairman Wontumi is alleged to have been the target of a poisoning attempt. Photo source: @npp_ghana

Source: Facebook

Dr Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, a senior aide to the detained politician, disclosed the development in an interview on Wednesday, 28 October 2026. He said the plot came to light after an individual overheard the inmates discussing plans to harm Wontumi and subsequently raised the alarm.

Alleged Wontumi poison plot uncovered at Nsawam

Dr Boakye-Danquah said he first learned of the incident from Wontumi himself, who mentioned it during a conversation about his health following a court appearance on Tuesday, 27 October 2026. The aide had also visited the prison over the preceding weekend in connection with an errand for Wontumi's lawyer, Samuel Atta Akyea.

After learning of the alleged threat, Dr Boakye-Danquah contacted the officer in charge of Nsawam Prison, who confirmed that the matter was being taken seriously. "I contacted the officer in charge, and he confirmed it and assured me that investigations were ongoing. The officer said a committee has been set up to probe the incident," the aide said.

The five inmates believed to be involved have since been relocated to a different cell while the internal inquiry continues. Dr Boakye-Danquah said he could not identify who the inmates were.

Wontumi described as calm despite threat

Despite the reported danger to his safety, Wontumi is said to have taken the news in his stride.

His aide described the politician as composed, stating, "Chairman Wontumi is not frightened."

Dr Boakye-Danquah also expressed confidence that the alleged plan would come to nothing, adding:

"But we know the good God we serve will not let the plan of the evil one prevail."

The aide further indicated he was expected to visit Nsawam Prison on Wednesday morning to check on the former chairman's welfare.

The development comes as Wontumi reaches 100 days in custody. His detention conditions have previously drawn public attention, with reports emerging about the overcrowded state of the cells at Nsawam, where inmates are said to sleep on limited space with inadequate bedding.

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Source: YEN.com.gh