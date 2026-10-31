The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued an 18-hour forecast for Saturday, October 31, covering coastal, middle and transition sectors

GMet warned that rain and thunderstorms of varying intensities could affect several communities from late afternoon into the evening

Temperatures are expected to vary significantly across regions, with coastal areas hovering around 27°C

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast a mixed weather day across Ghana on Saturday, October 31, with mist and fog expected to give way to sunshine before rain and thunderstorms return to several parts of the country by evening.

GMet's 18-hour forecast, valid from 6 am, indicates that morning conditions will bring mist and fog patches to coastal, hilly and forested areas.

A handful of coastal and inland communities could also record some rainfall in the morning before clearer, sunnier skies dominate much of the country through the afternoon.

Ghana is set to experience thunderstorms and rain in parts of the country on Saturday, October 31. Photo by Noah Seelam.

Source: Getty Images

Rain and thunderstorms to hit coastal and middle zones

From late afternoon into the evening, GMet expects rain and thunderstorms of varying intensities to affect areas across the coastal, middle and transition sectors.

Accra, Aflao, Anloga and Kasoa are among the coastal towns likely to see partly cloudy evening skies, with temperatures settling around 27°C.

Below is the full update from GMet, as shared on X:

Kumasi is forecast to begin the day under morning mist, enjoy afternoon sunshine and then potentially contend with thunderstorms as evening approaches. Afternoon temperatures in the Garden City could climb to 34°C.

Northern sector stays hazy and hot

Conditions in the north will be considerably drier and hazier throughout the day.

Bolgatanga and Nalerigu are both forecast to experience slight haze with no significant rainfall, though temperatures in Bolgatanga could peak at 38°C in the afternoon. Tamale is expected to reach 36°C.

GMet also assessed sea conditions as calm, rating them at level one, which points to relatively favourable conditions for those on the water.

Residents living in areas where thunderstorms are anticipated are encouraged to factor the changing weather into any plans for outdoor activities or travel later in the day.

GMet forecasted mixed weather on October 29

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had released its weather forecast for Thursday, October 29.

The agency predicted mist and fog patches across coastal, forest and mountainous areas in the morning, followed by generally sunny conditions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh