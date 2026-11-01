New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani says President Trump has agreed to grant a visa to the grieving mother of Ghanaian teen Javits Frimpong

Mamdani said the boy’s mother, who lives in Ghana, deserves to say goodbye to her son in person after his sudden death in New York

Nadia Buari, Tima Kumkum and Bronx Congressman Ritchie Torres are among the many public figures who have already reacted to the 15-year-old Ghanaian’s sad death

Javits Frimpong’s mother is set to receive a US visa to say goodbye to her son after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani spoke to President Donald Trump.

Trump agrees to grant a visa to Javits Frimpong’s mother after a call with NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, the mayor says. Photo source: FOX 5 New York, @NYCMayor/X, Trump/Facebook.

Source: UGC

The 15-year-old Ghanaian died in the Bronx on Thursday, October 29, 2026, while on his way to school.

Mamdani earlier addressed the death in a video shared on X, saying his heart broke for the family.

He said his administration was working with the NYPD to find those responsible and hold them accountable. According to the mayor, the city also deployed mobile trauma support to the area.

Police say three teenage boys are wanted in connection with the incident, and no arrests have been made.

Mamdani speaks to Trump about Javits’ mother

On Saturday, October 31, 2026, Mamdani said he had spoken with Trump about the boy’s mother, who lives in Ghana.

In a post on X, the mayor said no parent should have to endure such pain, especially from thousands of miles away. “Javits Frimpong’s mother deserves to say goodbye to her son in person,” he wrote.

He added, “I just got off the phone with President Trump and he has agreed to grant her visa immediately.”

Mamdani also said all of New York City was mourning the loss. The White House has not yet commented publicly on the visa.

The X post by NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, in which he says Trump has agreed to grant the visa, is below.

Celebrities and politicians mourn Javits Frimpong

Several public figures have reacted to the 15-year-old’s death. Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari penned an emotional message, saying that as a mother, she saw her own child in Javits.

She also spared a thought for his mother in Ghana, saying she could not breathe when she imagined her receiving the news.

Adom TV presenter Tima Kumkum also reacted to the sad news. In the US, Bronx Congressman Ritchie Torres broke his silence on the incident. Many Ghanaians on social media have called for justice for the teenager.

Ghanaian community holds vigil for Javits Frimpong

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that members of the Ghanaian community in the US held a candlelight vigil in honour of Javits Frimpong.

The vigil took place on Friday, October 30, 2026, a day after the 15-year-old died in the Bronx. Mourners stood around rows of lit candles arranged on the ground, with some visibly overcome by emotion.

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Source: YEN.com.gh