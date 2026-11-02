Ghanaian-American singer Jay Ghartey travelled to the Bronx to pay his respects at the site where 15-year-old Javits Frimpong died

Javits, a Ghanaian teenager, lost his life on Thursday, October 29, 2026, while on his way to school in New York City

A 'Justice for Javits' poster and lit candles marked the spot as the Ghanaian community continued to mourn and demand answers

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Ghanaian-American singer and record producer Jay Ghartey has made a personal visit to the Bronx site where 15-year-old Ghanaian student Javits Frimpong lost his life, joining a growing wave of tributes from the Ghanaian community both in New York and back home.

Ghanaian-American singer Jay Ghartey visits Javits Frimpong's death scene in the Bronx to pay tribute. Image credit: Jay Ghartey, AskGhMedia / X

Source: Facebook

Javits lost his life on Thursday, 29 October 2026, while travelling to school in the Bronx. His death has prompted an outpouring of grief and calls for justice among Ghanaians on both sides of the Atlantic.

Jay Ghartey documented his visit on social media, sharing a video in which he announced he was on his way to the location where the tragedy unfolded.

Once he arrived, he encountered a makeshift memorial that had been assembled by community members, including a poster bearing the words "Justice for Javits" and several candles lit in the young student's honour.

Ghanaian community rallies around Javits' memory

The memorial scene reflected the depth of feeling surrounding Javits' passing.

Members of the Ghanaian community in New York had already gathered at the site in the days prior, with footage circulating online showing mourners paying their respects as they came to terms with the loss of someone so young.

Social media has become a significant outlet for grief and advocacy, with many people using various platforms to offer condolences to Javits' family and press for clarity on the circumstances of his death.

Jay Ghartey adds his voice to calls for justice

Jay Ghartey's visit placed his public profile behind the chorus of voices seeking justice for Javits.

His presence at the memorial site drew further attention to the teenager's story and signalled solidarity with a community still reeling from the incident.

Javits' death has touched people well beyond his immediate circle, resonating deeply with Ghanaians in diaspora communities and prompting many to reflect on the safety of young people navigating daily life in cities far from home.

His family, friends, and the broader Ghanaian community continue to mourn, holding onto the hope that those responsible will be held accountable.

The X video of Jay Ghartey is below

Cardi B reacts to Javits Frimpong's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Cardi B’s response to the fatal shooting of Ghanaian teenager Javits Frimpong in the Bronx and her concerns about bullying among immigrant students.

Frimpong’s father said the school principal had reported that two students were suspended for bullying his son just days before he was killed. Authorities are searching for three teenage suspects in connection with the shooting.

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Source: YEN.com.gh