New York City Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani has a special connection to Ghana through his middle name

Mamdani disclosed that his father named him after Ghana's first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah

The mayor has intervened to help the family of Ghanaian teenager Javits Frimpong following his tragic death

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New York City Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani, who has intervened to help the family of murdered Ghanaian teenager Javits Frimpong, has a special connection to Ghana through his middle name.

How New York mayor who worked with Trump for Javits' mum got Nkrumah's name. Image credit: Zohran Kwame Mamdani, Ameyaw Debrah

Source: UGC

The politician was named after Ghana's first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, a decision made by his father in recognition of the independence leader's influence across Africa.

Mamdani's Ghanaian connection has attracted fresh interest following his intervention in the case of 15-year-old Javits, who was shot dead while walking to school in the Bronx on October 29, 2026.

How Mamdani got the name Kwame

During a July 2026 interview with The Root, published by the New York City Mayor's Office, Mamdani explained the story behind his middle name and the importance of his African heritage.

He said, describing Ghana's independence leader as a prominent pan-African figure:

"I have the middle name Kwame because my father named me after Kwame Nkrumah."

Born in Kampala, Uganda, Mamdani said his upbringing helped him identify not only with his country of birth but with Africa more broadly.

He also recalled meeting a Ghanaian man in Harlem who presented him with a football bearing Nkrumah's image and quotations. The gift, he said, was kept in his office.

His father, Mahmood Mamdani, is a Ugandan-born academic, while his mother, Mira Nair, is a filmmaker. His name therefore reflects a connection to Ghana's history, rather than Ghanaian nationality.

Mayor intervenes after Javits Frimpong's death

The teenager moved from Ghana to the United States in 2025 to live with his father, Thomas Frimpong. He was fatally shot on his way to school in the Bronx, prompting calls for justice from Ghanaian officials and New York residents.

On October 31, Mamdani announced that he had spoken with US President Donald Trump about obtaining a visa for Javits' mother, who remained in Ghana.

The mayor said, adding that Trump had agreed to grant her a visa immediately:

"Javits Frimpong's mother deserves to say goodbye to her son in person."

The mayor's announcement concerned the visa agreement; it did not confirm that the mother had already travelled to New York.

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Police continue to investigate the shooting, while Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has pledged to work with American authorities to seek justice.

For Ghanaian readers, Mamdani's intervention now brings an unexpected historical connection into focus: a New York mayor named in honour of the country's first president assisting a Ghanaian family in grief.

Ghana's UN Mission visits Javits' father

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghana’s UN Mission’s condolence visit to Thomas Frimpong after the death of his 15-year-old son, Javits, in the Bronx.

The visit followed President John Dramani Mahama’s directive to support the family, while Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa personally called the grieving father to pledge government assistance.

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Source: YEN.com.gh