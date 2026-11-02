American rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie paused his anniversary tour kickoff to honour 15-year-old Ghanaian Javits Frimpong

The tribute took place at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, where the rapper displayed Javits' photo on the giant screen

Javits Frimpong was shot on his way to school in the Bronx on October 29, 2026, sparking widespread calls for justice

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

American rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie brought an unexpected moment of grief to what was meant to be a night of celebration, pausing his concert to honour 15-year-old Ghanaian teenager Javits Badu Nkansah Frimpong, who was fatally shot in New York just one day earlier.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie honours Ghanaian teen Javits Frimpong at a New York Concert. Image credit: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Zygote Studio

Source: Facebook

The tribute unfolded on Friday, October 30, 2026, at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, during the opening night of the rapper's 10 Years of Artist Anniversary Tour, marking a decade since his 2016 mixtape, Artist.

A Boogie stops the show for Javits

Mid-performance, A Boogie brought the arena's energy to a standstill by projecting a photograph of Javits on the venue's massive screen.

He then addressed the crowd directly, speaking about the teenager's journey from Africa to the United States before calling on everyone present to observe a moment of silence.

He closed his tribute with the words,

"Rest in peace, Javits."

The gesture transformed a milestone celebration into a deeply emotional occasion, with fans joining in to pay their respects to the young Ghanaian.

Community rallies around Javits' family

Javits lost his life on Thursday, October 29, 2026, after being shot while making his way to school in the Bronx, New York. He was just 15 years old.

His death has since set off a wave of mourning and outrage, particularly within Ghanaian communities both in the United States and back home. Ghanaian-American singer and record producer Jay Ghartey visited the site where the teenager was killed to pay his personal respects.

Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of New York City, chanting "Justice for Javits" as they demanded accountability.

Officials from Ghana's Permanent Mission to the United Nations also called on Javits' father, Thomas Frimpong, to offer their condolences in person.

A Boogie's public tribute has brought further visibility to a tragedy that has already moved many far beyond the teenager's immediate community.

The X video of the moment A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie honours the late Ghanaian teenager on stage is below.

Jay Ghartey reacts to Javits' death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian-American singer Jay Ghartey’s visit to the Bronx site where 15-year-old Javits Frimpong died.

The teenager was killed while travelling to school, and a memorial marked by candles and a “Justice for Javits” poster has become a gathering point for a grieving community.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh