Keisha Lance Bottoms defeated Republican billionaire Rick Jackson to become governor of Georgia

The 56-year-old former Atlanta mayor also became the first Democrat to win Georgia's governorship in over 25 years

Bottoms ran on a platform targeting Trump's record on inflation, healthcare, voting rights and the Iran conflict

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Keisha Lance Bottoms, the former mayor of Atlanta, has been elected governor of Georgia, making her the first Black woman to serve as chief executive of any US state, The Associated Press declared following the vote.

The 56-year-old Democrat defeated Rick Jackson, a billionaire entrepreneur and political newcomer who had entered the race late, to claim a state whose history is deeply intertwined with the legacies of slavery, segregation and the American civil rights movement.

Beyond the historic racial milestone, the victory also ended more than 25 years of Republican control of the Georgia governorship. The result reinforces Georgia's shift over the past decade from a reliably Republican stronghold into a genuine battleground state.

New York Times reported that Bottoms ran a campaign that placed President Donald Trump squarely in her crosshairs. Georgia is a state Trump carried two years ago, yet one where his standing has been complicated by a criminal indictment connected to his efforts to reverse his 2020 election defeat and a track record of endorsing statewide candidates who subsequently lost.

She tapped into voter frustration over inflation, fuel prices, difficulties accessing affordable healthcare and a deeply unpopular conflict with Iran — themes that resonated with Democrats across the country. She also made the defence of voting rights a central pillar of her campaign, particularly after a Supreme Court ruling this year significantly weakened the Voting Rights Act, a landmark achievement of the civil rights movement with roots in Atlanta itself. Republican-backed restrictions on ballot access in recent years had already energised Black voters in the state.

Overcoming Doubts Within Her Own Party

Her path to the governorship was not straightforward. Within Georgia's Democratic Party, questions had lingered over whether she could win statewide, partly shaped by her tenure as Atlanta's mayor between 2018 and 2022. That period was marked by rising crime and declining public support, ultimately leading her to step away from re-election rather than seek a second term.

Those doubts faded quickly once the primary campaign began. Bottoms outpaced a large field of Democratic rivals, winning the primary outright without being forced into a runoff. That decisive finish gave her a head start in courting swing voters while Republicans remained occupied with a costly runoff battle of their own to settle their nomination.

Jackson, her general election opponent, had mounted a surprising run of his own. Despite entering the race late and carrying almost no name recognition across the state, he managed to defeat three candidates who had each previously won statewide elections twice.

Source: YEN.com.gh