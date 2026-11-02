UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood reversed a plan that would have required migrant social care workers to wait 15 years before receiving indefinite leave to remain

The original policy, announced in November 2025, was designed to slow the pace of settlement amid record post-Brexit net migration figures under the previous Conservative government

Housing Secretary Angela Rayner had previously opposed applying the rules retrospectively, calling the measure 'un-British' for those already living in the UK

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has dropped a proposal that would have forced migrant social care workers already living in the United Kingdom to wait 15 years before obtaining indefinite leave to remain (ILR), the BBC reported on 2 November 2026.

The policy, which Mahmood first announced in November 2025, was intended to slow the rate at which migrants from the social care sector could permanently settle in Britain.

Shabana Mahmood has dropped the 15-year ILR wait for migrant care workers already in the UK. Image credit: Peter Nicholls, Visual Vic/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

It came in response to concerns over the large number of legal arrivals who were approaching ILR eligibility following record post-Brexit net migration figures recorded under the previous Conservative government.

Mahmood's reversal on care worker settlement rules

The decision to exempt social care workers already in the country from the 15-year wait follows significant internal pressure within the government. Housing Secretary Angela Rayner had been among the most vocal critics of applying the policy retrospectively, describing such an approach as "un-British," particularly given that the workers in question were already resident in the UK when the rules were proposed.

It is understood that the revised approach will now distinguish between those already living and working in Britain and new arrivals, with the longer settlement timeline potentially still applying to the latter group.

Cost concerns behind the original policy

When Mahmood initially put forward the 15-year settlement proposal, she cited a projected lifetime cost to the taxpayer of £10 billion, drawing on figures published by the Migration Advisory Committee.

The argument at the time was that extending the period before migrants could access permanent residency rights would reduce long-term public expenditure linked to settlement entitlements.

The reversal does not appear to address those cost concerns directly, but signals a shift in the government's position on how existing residents should be treated under the new framework.

UK lists foreign groups who can study without student visa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had explained that certain categories of foreign nationals are permitted to pursue studies in the country without first obtaining a student visa.

The first category covers individuals who wish to undertake a short course of study lasting no longer than six months, while the second applies to nationals of certain countries who are undertaking English language courses.

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Source: YEN.com.gh