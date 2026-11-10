SSNIT Benefits in Ghana: Who Qualifies and How to Claim Your Money

SSNIT members may receive retirement, invalidity, survivors’, or emigration benefits

Retirement pensions generally require meeting age and contribution conditions

Eligible applicants can submit claims at branches or online

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The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) provides financial protection to qualifying workers in Ghana when they retire, become permanently unable to work or die.

How to access your SSNIT money in Ghana without reaching retirement age. Image credit: Freepik, SSNIT

Source: UGC

Although many Ghanaians associate SSNIT with monthly retirement payments, the scheme also provides other benefits. However, contributors cannot simply withdraw their money whenever they need cash.

Under Ghana's three-tier pension system, SSNIT administers the first-tier scheme, while approved trustees manage the separate second-tier pension funds.

Who qualifies for SSNIT benefits?

Workers covered by SSNIT, including eligible self-employed people who voluntarily contribute, may qualify depending on their circumstances.

For a full old-age pension under Act 766, members must reach 60 years and contribute for at least 180 months, equivalent to 15 years.

Those aged 55 to 59 may take a reduced pension after meeting the same minimum contribution period.

Members who reach 60 without sufficient contributions may instead qualify for a one-off old-age lump sum.

Invalidity pension is available to members who become permanently incapable of normal employment.

They must have contributed for at least 12 months within the preceding 36 months and receive certification from an SSNIT medical board.

Survivors' lump-sum benefits may go to eligible dependants when a contributing member dies, or a pensioner dies before the applicable age limit, generally 75, under Act 766.

SSNIT also provides an emigration lump sum for qualifying non-Ghanaian members permanently leaving Ghana.

How to claim your SSNIT money

For retirement benefits, applicants should visit an SSNIT branch with their SSNIT or GhanaCard number, evidence of an active bank account and a retirement or resignation letter, if available.

They must complete an application form and submit it for processing. Claimants should request acknowledgement of their application.

For invalidity claims, applicants need a recognised medical report and must undergo the required medical board assessment.

Families claiming survivors' benefits must report the death, supply acceptable evidence and complete the necessary forms.

Nominees may also need identification, bank details and documents concerning minor beneficiaries.

Foreign nationals claiming emigration benefits must provide documents establishing their permanent departure, including passport and relevant employment or immigration records.

Applications can also be submitted and tracked through SSNIT's online portal or mobile app.

Members can visit www.ssnit.org.gh or contact SSNIT directly to confirm their contribution records and benefit eligibility before applying.

SSNIT seeks investors for La-Palm, Elmina hotel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that SSNIT is seeking investors for the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel and the Elmina Beach Resort.

Addressing the Public Accounts Committee on Friday, November 7 2025, SSNIT boss Mr Kwesi Afreh Biney explained that the move is part of efforts to revive both facilities and return them to profitability.

He added that the Labadi Beach Hotel remains one of SSNIT’s strongest investments, recording profits of about GH₵80 million in 2024 and paying GH₵16 million in dividends in 2023.

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Source: YEN.com.gh