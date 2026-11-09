Award-winning Ghanaian singer Efya wore seven different looks across her traditional and white weddings to Nigerian musician Tomi Thomas in Accra over two colourful days

Her bridal wardrobe blended Ghanaian tradition with Nigerian elegance, with one of the eye-catching outfits carrying a special detail linked to her long music career

Lifestyle platform Kele has since shared photos of all seven looks on Instagram, from the traditional ceremony to the white wedding reception and the party

Ghanaian singer Efya wore seven different looks across her traditional and white weddings to Nigerian musician Tomi Thomas.

Efya wears seven different looks for her traditional and white weddings to Tomi Thomas. Photo source: Kele/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

The couple held their traditional marriage ceremony in Accra on Friday, November 6, 2026. A white wedding followed on Saturday, November 7, at the Underbridge Annex in Accra.

Both events drew several celebrities, musicians and other prominent personalities. Lifestyle platform Kele has since shared photos of all seven of the bride’s looks on Instagram.

According to the platform, her wardrobe moved between Ghanaian tradition, Nigerian elegance and modern bridal glamour.

Efya’s green bridal robe before the ceremony

Her fashion journey began with a green bridal robe before the traditional ceremony. The olive-green, off-shoulder piece featured a beaded corset bodice. Dramatic puff sleeves completed the look. She posed beside a mannequin dressed in another of her wedding outfits.

Efya’s kente dress carries a special detail

For the traditional ceremony, Efya changed into a corset kente gown. Orange lace appliqué lined the neckline of the dress. A musical note in matching orange sat on the bodice, a nod to her career as a singer. She completed the look with a gold bead necklace, a gold cuff and a beaded hand fan.

The Instagram post from Kele, in which Efya’s seven wedding looks are shown, is below.

Efya honours Tomi Thomas’ roots in gele

At the traditional wedding party, the singer embraced her husband’s Nigerian heritage. She wore a bronze beaded gown with peplum detailing and flared sleeves. A matching gold gele, a headwrap popular at Nigerian weddings, crowned the outfit. The ensemble blended both cultures at the celebration.

Efya’s corset bridal robe for white wedding

Kele noted that the white wedding brought a new chapter of bridal fashion for Efya. Before changing into her gown, she wore a sheer corset bridal robe embellished with crystals. A white tulle cape with voluminous sleeves added drama to the look. She wore her hair in a sleek bun with drop earrings.

Efya’s white lace wedding gown

For the ceremony itself, she walked down the aisle in a white lace gown. The dress featured a high neckline, long sleeves, a corseted bodice and a detachable train. She paired it with a veil and a white floral bouquet. Tomi Thomas complemented his bride in a white tuxedo jacket and a black bow tie.

Efya swaps white for black at reception

As the celebrations moved to the reception, Efya traded bridal white for a black ensemble. The off-shoulder gown was trimmed with silver crystal fringe. She posed with Tomi, who wore a lime-green embroidered kaftan. The contrast between the couple’s outfits made for one of the most striking photos of the day.

Efya’s final look for the wedding party

Saving one final look for the wedding party, Efya changed into a green sequinned mini dress. Fringe detailing ran across the outfit, which also featured a sheer mesh panel. In one photo, she covered part of her face with her hand, showing off her wedding ring. Kele said the wardrobe had her feeling Super Super.

Sarkodie promises Efya a mini Rapperholic

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Sarkodie promised Efya and Tomi Thomas a mini Rapperholic concert as a wedding gift.

The rapper, who was reportedly in Kenya, was not seen in videos from either ceremony. Fans shared mixed reactions to his promise on social media.

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Source: YEN.com.gh