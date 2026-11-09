The German government confirmed that foreigners aged 16 and above can submit their own citizenship applications without a representative

Children under 16 cannot initiate the naturalisation process themselves, with the law requiring a legal representative to handle their application

Germany's age threshold carries significant implications for migrant families with children born abroad or who arrived in the country at a young age

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Germany has drawn a clear line on who can independently apply for citizenship, confirming that foreign nationals must be at least 16 years old to submit a naturalisation application without assistance.

Germany Sets Minimum Age for Foreigners to Apply for Citizenship Independently

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According to the country's official naturalisation portal, applicants who have reached this age threshold are fully permitted to file for German citizenship in their own name. Those below 16 do not have this option.

Who Must Apply on Behalf of a Child

For children and young people younger than 16, German law places the responsibility of the naturalisation application squarely on their legal representatives. In practice, this almost always means the child's parents. The government's guidance allows for no exceptions to this arrangement, regardless of how long a child has lived in Germany or how well they have integrated into German society.

This requirement applies broadly, covering children born outside Germany as well as those who relocated to the country at a young age.

What the Age Rule Means for Migrant Families

For families navigating the citizenship process, the age threshold introduces a clear division in how applications are handled. Parents seeking to naturalise younger children bear complete responsibility for initiating and managing the process on their behalf.

Once a young person turns 16, however, the dynamic changes. Teenagers in the 16-to-17 age bracket are permitted to take direct ownership of their own applications, an arrangement consistent with Germany's broader legal approach of extending greater autonomy to young people as they approach adulthood.

The rule is particularly significant for migrant households where children arrived in Germany at different stages of their lives, as parents must plan their approach based on each child's age at the time of application.

Prospective applicants can access the full requirements through Germany's official naturalisation information portal.

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Source: YEN.com.gh