A Toyota Voxy collided with a Sinotrack fuel tanker at Tema Community 25, trapping five people inside the vehicle

Ghana National Fire Service personnel deployed specialised cutting and extrication equipment to free those trapped in the wreckage

The four survivors were transported to the Tema General Hospital for medical evaluation after the rescue operation

One person has died, and four others were rescued after a Toyota Voxy collided with a Sinotrack fuel tanker at Tema Community 25.

The crash on November 15 left all five occupants of the Voxy trapped inside the vehicle.

A Toyota Voxy collided with a Sinotrack fuel tanker at Tema Community 25. Credit: Citi News

Source: Facebook

Personnel from the Tema Motorway Fire Station were dispatched to the scene following a report of the incident, which also caused fuel spillage and significant damage to the car.

Firefighters deployed specialised cutting and extrication equipment to free the occupants from the mangled vehicle.

The Ghana National Fire Service confirmed the outcome of the rescue effort in an official account of the incident.

"Unfortunately, one person lost his life while the other four were rescued and handed over to the ambulance on site," the Service stated.

The four survivors were subsequently conveyed to the Tema General Hospital for further medical assessment.

The circumstances that led to the collision between the Voxy and the fuel tanker had not been established at the time of reporting.

No additional details regarding the identities of those involved were immediately available.

Existing Toyota Voxy safety concerns

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian Toyota Voxy driver previously opened up about the negative perception of the controversial vehicles.

He did not believe the car was inherently dangerous. Instead, he pointed to human factors and poor maintenance as the real issues.

One of the key issues he highlighted in a TikTok video was the use of worn-out tyres.

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Source: YEN.com.gh