Netizens on social media couldn't believe their eyes after seeing a passenger on a flight to Rivers state being drenched by water leaking from the roof of the plane

The video was captured by the affected passenger and shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja; many also joked about the development

One of those that took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts also wondered if a leaking plane is safe to fly

A video of a plane leaking from the roof has got many talking on social media as a passenger captured the moment on camera.

A man who captured the moment on camera was drenched by the water but endured the uncomfortable situation aboard the flight.

A Rivers-bound plane could be seen leaking from the roof. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

According to @instablog9ja, the flight was Rivers-bound.

The passenger wore a pair of glasses and put on his facemask. He was drenched on his arm and thigh.

Netizens react

Many social media users have reacted to the development as some said there is nothing they haven't seen in Nigeria.

Nigerian comedian and actor Broda Shaggi said:

"You never reach Rivers, you don dey swim swim for the river. It is well."

Another popular Nigerian comedian with the handle @crazeclown wrote:

"Na rivers you dey fly go na, na testing of the rivers."

@official_imaa commented:

"Lol don’t worry it’s showers of Blessings."

@lanreicecream said:

"How's a leaking plane even safe?"

@supermodel_abi wrote:

"Showers of blessing?"

@l.tobiloba commented:

"Na danfo you enter so."

Passengers on plane fan themselves with papers due to faulty air conditioner

In other news, there was commotion onboard a Turkey-bound plane due to a faulty air conditioner as passengers could be seen arguing with one another.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, passengers could be seen fanning themselves with papers as they argued.

A man in singlet stood up and said he would like to alight from the plane while a lady could be seen also arguing.

YEN.com.gh could not confirm the name of the airline as @instablog9ja didn't give too many details about the video.

