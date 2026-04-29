Ghana’s Energy Minister, John Jinapor, has announced the successful restoration of the fourth generation unit at the Akosombo Dam

The development forms part of ongoing efforts to stabilise the national power supply after a fire at the Akosombo substation

Authorities say the phased recovery is steadily improving electricity reliability as engineers continue full restoration works at the facility

Ghana’s Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor, has disclosed that the fourth power generation unit at the Akosombo Dam has been successfully brought into operation.

This marks a significant step in efforts to stabilise the country’s power supply following recent disruptions.

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor, discloses that the fourth generation unit at the Akosombo Dam is back online. Photo credit: John Abdulai Jinapor/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post late on Tuesday evening, April 28, 2026, the Energy Minister indicated that this came hours after the successful return of the third unit, reflecting the accelerated progress made in rebuilding generation capacity lost after a fire incident at the Akosombo substation.

“At 9:09 pm, the fourth unit at the Akosombo Dam was successfully brought into operation, an encouraging step that strengthens power generation and reflects the dedication and expertise of the team behind the effort,” he wrote.

The Akosombo Dam fire incident, which occurred at approximately 2:01 pm on Thursday, April 23, 2026, affected the control room and led to the loss of more than 1,000 megawatts of power to the national grid, triggering supply instability and intermittent outages.

Government committed to full power restoration

The phased restoration of the units is expected to boost generation capacity and strengthen reliability within the power system, as engineers continue efforts to fully restore operations at the facility, a key component of Ghana’s electricity supply mix.

Technical teams have been working around the clock under challenging conditions to repair the damaged infrastructure and return additional units to service.

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a resilient and stable power supply system, while supporting engineers and technicians spearheading the recovery process.

The latest progress shows a gradual easing of supply constraints, with authorities assuring that all necessary measures are being implemented to restore stable electricity supply to households and businesses as quickly as possible.

Read the Facebook post below:

Ghanaians react to John Jinapor’s post

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to John Jinapor’s Facebook post regarding the restoration of the fourth power generation unit at the Akosombo Dam.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Moses Kwame Agbeneva said:

"If your light is still off, relax..You are either on the 5th or 6th Units. My light has been stable throughout the day."

@Cosmos Nutakor also said

"Good news. Necessity is the call of inventions. Ayekoo to the team."

@Torm Benito commented:

"We hope there would be stable connectivity at the KVIPs as well "

Dumsor: Ghanaian Innovator Builds App to Track Power Outages as Disruptions Intensify. Photo source: RealPeopleGroup and Pablo Jeffs Munizaga – Fototrekking/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Ghanaian innovator builds app to track dumsor

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Kwabena, a product and visual designer and innovator, had developed an app for Ghanaians experiencing rampant power outages in their various communities.

The app, known as the Dumsor Tracker, would help users to search their area to see their personal power outage schedule, get alerts before outages start, and report live status to their community.

Users can also sync the schedule with their calendar and receive alerts of outages an hour before it happens.

Source: YEN.com.gh