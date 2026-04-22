Kofi Offeh, the self-proclaimed King Atehene of the Kingdom of Kubala, has gone public on his deportation from Scotland

In a video, King Atehene called out the Scottish immigration authorities and vowed to return to the country

Netizens who reacted to the video have shared varied opinions on the deportation of the so-called King of Kubala to Ghana

Kofi Offeh, a young Ghanaian who rose to fame in August 2025, labelling himself King Atehene, the King of Kubala, has expressed his displeasure over his deportation from Scotland.

A new video on the TikTok page of @darkrevolutionx, which was reportedly recorded prior to King Atehene’s deportation to Ghana, showed him seated in an immigration removal centre, addressing specific issues.

King Atehene of the Kingdom of Kubala goes public on his removal from Scotland. Photo source: @kubala_kingdom/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He accused the Scottish authorities of being afraid of him, adding that the decision to detain and eventually deport him was based on their desire to destroy his status and position.

“They are afraid of the power of Kubala. They are afraid of the King of Kubala. They have brought me here thinking they can destroy what is firmly established by the gods.”

He, however, vowed to return to Scotland to reclaim what he believes is his rightful pride.

“I shall return to reclaim my rightful pride. I am the King of Scotland. Kubala, Kubala, Israel.”

King of Kubala's arrest and deportation

King Atehene’s deportation comes after he was arrested in Scotland over immigration offences.

He is reported to have arrived in Ghana on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Popular Ghanaian media outlet Kofi TV shared a photo showing the moment the self-proclaimed King of Kubala touched down in Ghana in high spirits.

Dressed to match his claim as a leader of some sort, King Atehene was wearing a crown made of leaves, standing with two men at the Accra International Airport.

King Atehene's royal claim

King Atehene occupied a forest in Jedburgh, Scotland, under the guise of reclaiming land that he claims was stolen from his ancestors 400 years ago.

He was subsequently evicted and later arrested together with two others: his wife Jean Gasho, 43, who refers to herself as Queen Nandi, and 21-year-old “handmaiden” Kaura Taylor, who goes by the name Asnat.

The Kingdom of Kubala is led by Kofi Offeh, who calls himself King Atehene and has been deported to Ghana from Scotland. Photo source: @kubala_kingdom

Source: Getty Images

Watch the TikTok video here:

Reactions to Kubala's intentions despite deportation

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared opinions on the deportation of the Kubala King to Ghana.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

“This is commendable by the Scottish immigration authorities, but I hope he does not move into a forest in Ghana claiming to be king there as well.”

muripr1 opined:

“She was on a live a few minutes ago. She said Kofi has fled the country.”

LFC1UK wrote:

“Yep, sure looks Scottish."

Man to be deported for lying to get papers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man was set for deportation to his home country after being found to have engaged in immigration fraud.

The Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) ruled against him after it was found that he was already married in his home country before marrying his American wife.

Source: YEN.com.gh