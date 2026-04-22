Kofi Offeh: King Atehene of Kubala Kingdom Speaks on His Deportation, Makes a Promise in Viral Video
- Kofi Offeh, the self-proclaimed King Atehene of the Kingdom of Kubala, has gone public on his deportation from Scotland
- In a video, King Atehene called out the Scottish immigration authorities and vowed to return to the country
- Netizens who reacted to the video have shared varied opinions on the deportation of the so-called King of Kubala to Ghana
Kofi Offeh, a young Ghanaian who rose to fame in August 2025, labelling himself King Atehene, the King of Kubala, has expressed his displeasure over his deportation from Scotland.
A new video on the TikTok page of @darkrevolutionx, which was reportedly recorded prior to King Atehene’s deportation to Ghana, showed him seated in an immigration removal centre, addressing specific issues.
He accused the Scottish authorities of being afraid of him, adding that the decision to detain and eventually deport him was based on their desire to destroy his status and position.
“They are afraid of the power of Kubala. They are afraid of the King of Kubala. They have brought me here thinking they can destroy what is firmly established by the gods.”
He, however, vowed to return to Scotland to reclaim what he believes is his rightful pride.
“I shall return to reclaim my rightful pride. I am the King of Scotland. Kubala, Kubala, Israel.”
King of Kubala's arrest and deportation
King Atehene’s deportation comes after he was arrested in Scotland over immigration offences.
He is reported to have arrived in Ghana on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.
Popular Ghanaian media outlet Kofi TV shared a photo showing the moment the self-proclaimed King of Kubala touched down in Ghana in high spirits.
Dressed to match his claim as a leader of some sort, King Atehene was wearing a crown made of leaves, standing with two men at the Accra International Airport.
King Atehene's royal claim
King Atehene occupied a forest in Jedburgh, Scotland, under the guise of reclaiming land that he claims was stolen from his ancestors 400 years ago.
He was subsequently evicted and later arrested together with two others: his wife Jean Gasho, 43, who refers to herself as Queen Nandi, and 21-year-old “handmaiden” Kaura Taylor, who goes by the name Asnat.
Watch the TikTok video here:
Reactions to Kubala's intentions despite deportation
Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared opinions on the deportation of the Kubala King to Ghana.
YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:
Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:
“This is commendable by the Scottish immigration authorities, but I hope he does not move into a forest in Ghana claiming to be king there as well.”
muripr1 opined:
“She was on a live a few minutes ago. She said Kofi has fled the country.”
LFC1UK wrote:
“Yep, sure looks Scottish."
Man to be deported for lying to get papers
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man was set for deportation to his home country after being found to have engaged in immigration fraud.
The Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) ruled against him after it was found that he was already married in his home country before marrying his American wife.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.