King Atehene of the Kubala Kingdom has spoken after he arrived in Sunyani, detailing his next move in establishing his kingdom

In a video, Kofi Offeh stated that he was going to survey the land and afterwards, bring his people from other countries to join him

The decision of King Atehene has been met with mixed reactions, with many Ghanaians raising concerns about his mental health

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King Atehene of the Kubala Kingdom, known in real life as Kofi Offeh, has disclosed his next move upon arriving in Sunyani.

King Atehene of the Kubala Kingdom speaks on the next move after arrival in Sunyani to establish his new kingdom. Image credit: Atehene

Source: Facebook

On Tuesday, April 21, 2026, Kofi Offeh and his family arrived in Ghana after being deported from Scotland, where he was evicted from the Jedburgh forest.

Following his return, he interacted with the popular media personality Kofi Adoma Nwanwani at the Accra International Airport, where he stated emphatically that his mission is far from over.

According to him, he was coming to establish a new kingdom in Ghana, detailing that his next destination is Sunyani, a place he described as “Sun City” and where “the sunshine starts in Ghana".

King Atehene of the self-proclaimed Kubala Kingdom insisted that his identity remains unchanged despite the deportation, explaining that his authority is not tied to a specific location but follows him wherever he goes.

The TikTok video of King Atehene claiming he is about to take over Ghana is below:

King Atehene speaks about the next move

In a video shared on social media, Kofi Offeh, who recently arrived in Sunyani, stated that he was going to take a view of the various lands in town.

The opera singer, now a self-proclaimed king, added that after the survey, he would bring in his people from Suriname, the UK and other countries to join him in Ghana and take over the land.

“I am the King of Kubala. I am in the land of Sunyani. I am here to survey the land after which I would bring my people from Suriname, the UK and the US to join me as we take over the land of Sunyani and establish our kingdom where the Creator has given us for the rising of the sun,” he stated.

The TikTok video of King Atehene speaking about his next move in establishing his kingdom in Sunyani is below:

Reactions to King Atehene's Sunyani kingdom

YEN.com.gh has compiled social media comments after King Atehene announced his next move after he arrived in Sunyani.

Moro Yahaya wrote:

“Please take him to the hospital because I don't see him well.”

Richie wrote:

“Kubala kubala, I want to join the kingdom, but before then, try your kingship in the Volta region, and let's see.”

Yenbire wrote:

“I think the national security needs to pick this guy up.”

Khofi Eyes wrote:

“Is everything alright with this man?”

King Atehene of the Kubala Kingdom deported from Scotland. Image credit: Atehene

Source: UGC

Lawyer speaks of Atehene's Sunyani kingdom

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a lawyer called Mari-Gold Mawuena Allotey Esq has broken her silence about self-proclaimed King Atehene’s claim of coming to take over Ghana.

The legal practitioner stated that his words could amount to causing disorder and misrepresentation, and he might face possible prosecution.

Source: YEN.com.gh