The headmaster of Wawase D/A Basic School, James Atsiako has been directed to step down to take up a lower position following his alleged misconduct

Atsiako has been transferred from his school to Sekanbodua D/A Basic school as a class teacher

The decision by the Assin North Education Directorate came after James Atsiako took his pupils to work on his farm during school hours

A recent publication by Angelonline.com has reported that James Atsiako, has been relegated by the Assin North Education directorate of his position as the headteacher of Wawase D/A Basic School with immediate effect.

The decision came after James instructed students in his school to work on his farm during classes hours.

According to the report, James Atsiako has been moved to a different school, Sekanbodua D/A Basic school as a classroom teacher.

School pupils in Ghana Photo credit: Terry White/Flickr

Source: UGC

The education director Juliet Otame revealed that the former headmaster's rank and salary will be the same and he will be given a fair hearing when brought before the disciplinary committee, Angelonline.com reported.

Juliet Otame said the decision to demote and transfer James is to allow further investigations into the headteacher's alleged misconduct.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a group of unidentified Ghanaian senior high school students had turned a plantain farm belonging to one of their assistant headmasters into bare land.

In a video that was shared on the verified Facebook handle of Daily Graphic, the huge plot of land was seen without any standing plantain tree due to the action of the students.

The group was said to have undertaken the ploy in a school whose name has been withheld, over the fact that the Assistant Headmaster in charge of Administration was strict when he was supervising their examination.

After organizing themselves to destroy the farmland, the students also left a note for the assistant headmaster called Mr Aidoo, indicating that more harm will be done if he continues to be strict.

The video has generated a lot of conversation online regarding the level of discipline that is currently being practiced in schools and what should be done to put the students in shape.

