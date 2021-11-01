Some men have been captured on camera trying to leave the shores of their country illegally through a vessel called Clearocean Marauder

The young men were rescued by military operatives who ensured that the operation went successfully

Netizens on social media reacted to the development as some said it was the stowaways' lucky day because they wouldn't have made it to their destination alive

A video has got many talking on social media in which some men trying to enter Europe illegally through a vessel named Clearocean Marauder were rescued at sea.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @ijeomadaisy, the rescuer threw a long rope to the men under the vessel and the latter clung to it to get into the rescue boat.

Some Nigerian men tried leaving the country illegally. Photo credit: @ijeomadaisy

Source: UGC

According to Marine Traffic, Clearocean Marauder (IMO: 9890446) is an oil/chemical tanker that was built in 2021 (newbuilding) and is sailing under the flag of Marshall Is.

The video also shows oil workers in their orange overalls observing the rescue mission.

Social media reacts

Netizens on social media took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on the development.

Instagram user with the handle @highbee92 said:

"Actually, it was their lucky day. They could have died taking that risk."

@kellysmenclothing___ wrote:

"I don’t blame them sha, this country can drive someone crazy."

@afriquechique

"Before now I’ll blame the boys but with the state of the nation and the hopelessness in the air, it’s really hard to keep blaming people who try to escape illegally. The government needs to do better and do right by it’s people."

@swaptrexdotcom said:

"Actually, it was a lucky day for them cos they would not make it alive."

@anihottest wrote:

"It was their lucky cos they would have drowned. That quantity of water I am seeing now is making my insides turn."

Libya returnee shares horrible experience

In other news, a young man identified as Solomon Obie said embarking on a journey to Libya is like paying for one's death.

Speaking with YEN.com.gh, he said he left the shores of the country for Libya because he wanted a better life for his family.

Solomon, who returned to Nigeria in 2017, said people were drinking their own urine and refusing to share with others who were also thirsty.

