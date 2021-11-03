A young netizen has emotionally shared the story of his life on Twitter

The 20-year-old revealed that he is failing academically, his music career is not great and his love life is nothing to write home about

Many who saw his post empathized with him and encouraged him to stay positive

A young man has caused an emotional turmoil among netizens as he sadly resorts to social media to open up about his failures.

In a Twitter post, @kwesimusiq_ shared that he is 20 years old and nothing seems to be working for him.

He revealed that he is not performing well academically and his music career does not look promising.

Sad boy

Source: Getty Images

For his relationship, @kwesimusiq_ shared that it is a 'joke'.

"At age 20. My academics is bad. My music career is in the mud. My love life is comic. My spiritual composition is pathetic"

He ended his post by advising others not to end up like him.

Netizens who saw the young man's tweet felt so sorry for him and empathized with him.

Many took to the comments section to encourage him.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@lasisieniola2 commented:

Your life is not over yet, your goals can be achieved, your dreams are still valid. You are not the only one feeling this way. If you need a stranger to talk to, Please dm me. Don't quit because quitters never win. Please

@Mhaame_Jayne wrote:

Eeii calm down ! Age 20? Dude you've got time to make things right. God will align things for you . Trust in him

From @qwekuWinky:

I relate bro. I love the encouragements in the comment section

@Moskiflow replied:

E go be.. everyone's got battles. Stay grounded

@Kuame_Oliver wrote:

Don’t give up bro

@leslie_kkay commented:

Relax relax. You’re doing well

