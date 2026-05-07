Prophet Samuel Henry, popularly known as Prophet Roja or De Lighter Roja, has spoken about his friendship with well-known traditional priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam

According to him, Nana Kwaku Bonsam is someone who has his personal interest at heart and regularly offers him advice

His remarks have sparked mixed reactions online, with some praising his openness and others questioning the relationship

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The Head Pastor and General Overseer of Roja City International Church, Prophet Samuel Henry, popularly known as Prophet Roja or “De Lighter Roja,” has sparked public conversation after speaking warmly about his friendship with well-known traditional priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam.

Speaking in an interview on Atinka FM with Kwabena Appiah Kubi, popularly known as Roman Father, Prophet Roja described the relationship as unusual but deeply meaningful, adding that it has grown over time through mutual respect and understanding.

Prophet Roja engages listeners while sharing insights about his relationship with traditional priest, Kwaku Bonsam. Prophet Roja/Facebook, Kwaku Bonsam/Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to Prophet Roja, Nana Kwaku Bonsam is one of the people who consistently looks out for his well-being and offer him personal advice.

He noted that although their friendship may appear strange or controversial to some due to their different spiritual backgrounds, he values the honesty and sincerity he has observed in the traditional priest.

He further suggested that not all individuals who present themselves as Christians necessarily have good intentions, stressing that character and truthfulness should matter more than labels.

How the friendship began

Prophet Roja explained that the relationship began after Nana Kwaku Bonsam reacted to a statement he had previously made on radio.

He said that upon reflection, he realised his comments may have offended the traditional priest and decided to reach out personally to apologise.

According to him, that act of reconciliation became the turning point in their relationship, eventually leading to a cordial friendship that has been sustained over time.

“Wisdom can come from different places”

Nana Kwaku Bonsam is seen during a public appearance as discussions on interfaith relations continue online. Photo credit: Kwaku Bonsam/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The prophet emphasised that despite their differing spiritual beliefs, he does not dismiss the traditional priest’s insight or life advice.

He stated that wisdom is not limited to religious affiliation, adding that he remains open to learning from people across different backgrounds.

Prophet Roja also disclosed that on several occasions, Nana Kwaku Bonsam has reached out to warn him about what he described as potential spiritual attacks allegedly planned by individuals within Christian circles.

Reactions from the public

His comments have since generated mixed reactions on social media and in public discourse.

While some users have praised him for promoting tolerance, humility, and unity across religious divides, others have questioned the nature of the relationship between a Christian pastor and a traditional priest.

Despite the debate, Prophet Roja maintained that his approach is guided by openness and the belief that good character is not defined solely by religion.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Prophet Roja predicts another global lockdown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Roja predicted another global lockdown in an interview on Angel FM.

In a video, the preacher claimed that another virus, more potent than COVID-19, would rise and cause another pandemic.

Source: YEN.com.gh