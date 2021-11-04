A Ghanaian man has recently taken to a program on Starr FM to narrate how his girlfriend left him for another man

The sad man shared that he found out about his woman's marriage two days after giving her money to start a business

The heart broken man revealed that he had to attend the wedding to see for himself if what he was told was true

A disappointed man has recently opened up about how his girlfriend went behind him to marry someone else.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube channel of Starr103.5FM sharing that he gave his girlfriend money on Thursday to start a provisions business but on the Saturday of that same week, he found that his lady is getting engaged to another man.

The emotional man revealed that he decided to attending the engagement and to his surprise, his lady was truly being married off to another man.

The man shared that what got him confused the more is the fact that he was known by all the family members of the lady.

He also revealed that his intention for attending the wedding was to confirm what he had heard and also find out if he is the father of the baby his woman informed him earlier that she's pregnant with.

According to the man, his girlfriend recognized his presence at the wedding and she was nowhere to be found after the ceremony.

