A young lady couldn't contain her excitement after she became the proud owner of a stunning Merc

She took to social media to share the good news and her post quickly hit the trending list on Twitter

Saffas are celebrating with her and many fellow Merc drivers are welcoming her to the elite club

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young woman from Durban is the proud new owner of a Mercedes-Benz and she flaunted her flashy wheels on social media. In just one day, the post blew up with likes, comments and retweets.

A young lady shared amazing news that she is now the owner of a Mercedes-Benz. Image: @NongceboGumbi/Twitter

Source: UGC

The woman, who goes by the Twitter handle @_NongceboGumbi, captioned the post:

"Update: I’m officially a part of #GirlsWithMercs."

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

She shared an envy-inducing pic sitting in her shiny whip while holding her car keys. In just one day, the post has received close to 6 000 likes and over 250 retweets.

The comment section has erupted with joy for @_NongceboGumbi - many sent her messages of congrats and other Merc drivers welcomed her to the club.

However, one man had a burning question on his mind and wanted to know why she was sitting in the passenger seat.

Let's head to the comments:

@NeroExp:

"No key, push to start."

@Angellique_zeMo:

"Welcome sis. It’s lovely this side. Congratulations."

@Becks5050:

"The best or nothing."

@Callmethaboo2nd:

"Congratulations."

@CChibaduki:

"Congratulations and enjoy the ride."

@AyandaNtuliGP:

"Haibo, congratulations dude!!! You deserve it"

@MrshengeKenneth:

"Congratulations woman."

@Kagisho1Mk:

"Congratulations, sweetness."

@MrSaatchi77:

"Angilwi neh?! Just wondering why you’re sitting in the passenger seat."

SA man, 27, shows off new Mercedes Benz in stunning viral snaps

In similar news, YEN.com.gh reported that a local man has taken to social media to share stunning pictures of his brand new whip. @UnamiKombanie flexed on his Twitter followers with snaps of the dazzling black car.

From his childlike smile and innocent baby face, it's difficult to believe Unami is already a grown man. In one image, the new car owner stands dressed to impress next to his ride, which has been neatly wrapped in a bright red bow.

In the next, the young man shows off his expensive watch and his hands on the wheels of his new prize, a beautiful black Mercedes Benz.

The handsome young driver captioned his post:

"27. The year of answered prayers."

Many users were very positive about the young man's celebratory post and shared heartfelt messages of congratulations.

Source: Yen News