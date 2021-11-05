Global site navigation

Yass Queen: Woman Officially Owner of Flashy Mercedes Benz, Shows Off New Whip Online and Quickly Trends
by  Yen.com.gh Nathaniel Crabbe
  • A young lady couldn't contain her excitement after she became the proud owner of a stunning Merc
  • She took to social media to share the good news and her post quickly hit the trending list on Twitter
  • Saffas are celebrating with her and many fellow Merc drivers are welcoming her to the elite club

A young woman from Durban is the proud new owner of a Mercedes-Benz and she flaunted her flashy wheels on social media. In just one day, the post blew up with likes, comments and retweets.

A young lady shared amazing news that she is now the owner of a Mercedes-Benz. Image: @NongceboGumbi/Twitter
The woman, who goes by the Twitter handle @_NongceboGumbi, captioned the post:

"Update: I’m officially a part of #GirlsWithMercs."

She shared an envy-inducing pic sitting in her shiny whip while holding her car keys. In just one day, the post has received close to 6 000 likes and over 250 retweets.

The comment section has erupted with joy for @_NongceboGumbi - many sent her messages of congrats and other Merc drivers welcomed her to the club.

However, one man had a burning question on his mind and wanted to know why she was sitting in the passenger seat.

Let's head to the comments:

@NeroExp:

"No key, push to start."

@Angellique_zeMo:

"Welcome sis. It’s lovely this side. Congratulations."

@Becks5050:

"The best or nothing."

@Callmethaboo2nd:

"Congratulations."

@CChibaduki:

"Congratulations and enjoy the ride."

@AyandaNtuliGP:

"Haibo, congratulations dude!!! You deserve it"

@MrshengeKenneth:

"Congratulations woman."

@Kagisho1Mk:

"Congratulations, sweetness."

@MrSaatchi77:

"Angilwi neh?! Just wondering why you’re sitting in the passenger seat."

SA man, 27, shows off new Mercedes Benz in stunning viral snaps

In similar news, YEN.com.gh reported that a local man has taken to social media to share stunning pictures of his brand new whip. @UnamiKombanie flexed on his Twitter followers with snaps of the dazzling black car.

From his childlike smile and innocent baby face, it's difficult to believe Unami is already a grown man. In one image, the new car owner stands dressed to impress next to his ride, which has been neatly wrapped in a bright red bow.

In the next, the young man shows off his expensive watch and his hands on the wheels of his new prize, a beautiful black Mercedes Benz.

The handsome young driver captioned his post:

"27. The year of answered prayers."

Many users were very positive about the young man's celebratory post and shared heartfelt messages of congratulations.

