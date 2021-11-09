Kachi Ekwerike, Ph.D, a man who previously taught in a local school has now become a lecturer at Georgia University

According to Kachi, his transformation took place within the space of only 6 years during which he got his PhD

A brilliant and ambitious young man known on Twitter as Kachi Ekwerike, Ph.D. with the handle @KachiEkwerike is currently making waves online after joining the 'how it started vs how it's going' challenge.

Kachi shared a picture that shows how he started teaching in a local public school and added a different shot that shows he is currently a lecturer with a doctorate degree at the Terry College of Business in the University of Georgia, USA.

The doctor ascribed his massive transformation to the clarity of purpose with which he approached life as well as the belief that God makes things beautiful in his own time.

"The photos are 6 years apart. In the first slide, I only had a first degree in psychology," Kachi further mentioned in another tweet.

How social media received the news

Lots of Twitter users could not keep their words to themselves after seeing Kachi's inspirational photos.

Below were some of the comments shared.

@Chi_dinmma narrated how she was inspired:

I’m studying education and Economics, I barely tell people cos it’s an educational course. This has given me a reason to be proud of myself and my faculty as a whole

@Favedella1 commented:

There is absolutely nothing to be ashamed of darling... I studied English and education and i never felt the need to be ashamed of it... infact you are supposed to be proud of what you are studying cos you are going to graduate with two degrees. I hope this helps!

