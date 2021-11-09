Photos of Giovani, Bernard Avle, Joe Mettle & 12 Other men in Braids Generate Reactions Online
- Giovani has put up posts that are causing stir and cracking ribs on social media at the same time
- Using a mobile application, the TV presenter put famous Ghanaian men in braids and many people can't keep their cool at the sight of them
- YEN.com.gh has put together 15 of the pictures and some of the most humorous reactions shared
Once in a while, a social media sensation gets generated and most people are unable to help themselves as they pour out massive reactions.
That is exactly what is currently happening on Facebook after famous TV personality, Giovani, decided to put himself and other popular male celebrities in braids.
YEN.com.gh gathered a total of 15 photos that are cracking ribs from two different posts by Giovani, one of which he captioned: They are the new PTA members of Achimota.
Reactions from Ghanaians
YEN.com.gh selected some of the rib-cracking comments under the thread of photos.
Jacqueline Belba-Smith Angmor said:
Giovani Elolo Caleb you see what boredom can do? Instead of coming back nu...see the nansins...masa respect ya self and report yourself to be repatriated NOW!! Before I loose my temper
Carolle Selasi Henyo mentioned:
This is all fun and nice and I hope it brings up the conversation on dreadlocks on Ghanaian men in our corporate spaces. I say Ghanaian men because a lot of our sisters are already rocking locks in corporate spaces.
Bhakta Lawson asked:
Giovani Elolo Caleb pls is this what you brought from London? Ayigbe ni di as3m b3 ba ooooo
Franklin Sena commented:
Giovani Caleb, welcome waiiii. Let's all go through the though times in Ghana waiiii. If you need briefing, you can ask Berla Mundi, Johnnie Hughes. But Cecilia Marfo has been trending for sometime now
Vivinash Englyshe reacted:
I just checked the names of those who will go to Heaven and l realized you're name is not in
Glo Drizzle indicated:
OB Amponsah surprisingly looks good in that hair, some collabo with Black Rasta wouldn’t be bad for his career ooo anaa ma shi dudu
See the first set of photos below
See the second set of photos below
Rib-cracking video of Twene Jonas
In another hilarious report, Ghanaian social media sensation, Twene Jonas, found himself in an interesting fix after introducing a man dressed in Batman costume as 'Spiderman' in a hilarious video.
The snippet that was shared on the Twitter handle of Kalyjay saw Twene Jonas looking nervous, which is very unusual of him in his videos.
Acting as though he was scared, Jonas stood at a safe distance whilst asking his live viewers to meet 'Spiderman' as the 'Batman' kept starring at him with a confused look.
