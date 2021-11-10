A young lady identified as Mark Janeth Chikwado has celebrated five years of being alive after a fire accident almost claimed her life

Chikwado was involved in a fire accident on November 2016, and got admission to study Geophysics in the higher institution the following day

The lady who had to differ her admission for one year so as to recover fully noted that she was ashamed of her scars when recuperating

Taking to LinkedIn to celebrate herself, the young lady said she got her school admission the next day after being admitted in the hospital.

Mark Janeth Chikwado celebrated herself on social media five years after surviving a fire accident. Photo credit: Mark Janeth Chikwado/LinkedIn

In her words:

"I got my admission news the next day while battling with 2nd to 3rd-degree fire accident on the hospital bed, had to defer the admission for a year to recover fully."

Life is full of uncertainties

According to her, life never promises to be easy as it is full of challenges and uncertainties.

She said:

"While some problems might be easy, other times it leaves us with life Scars and Valuable life Lessons which can never be learned the other way."

Chikwado said when one's will to live is stronger than a will to die, one will always find the courage to conquer anything, adding that death cannot stand in the way.

In her words:

"Life was almost snatched out from me through fire accident 5 yrs ago, I stood against that, battling with all my might, somehow deep inside of me, I knew it was not yet time to die.

The road to recovery

According to Chikwado, during her recovery, her scars were very obvious and she wore long sleeve for years because she was so ashamed of them.

She recounted:

"I have lived beyond the pains, battling with depressions, low self-esteem, depression, and the identity of a girl who is now scarred."

Becoming a final year student

The young lady, who is now a final year student of Geophysics, said she is so proud of her scars which are her life badge.

In her words:

"Here am I now, a final year student in Geophysics, so proud of my scars which are my life badge and glad to be alive this day."

She encouraged people struggling with one issue or challenge to develop resilience and the courage to conquer their battle.

