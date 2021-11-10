On November 10, 1961, the Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II paid a visit to Ghana and was welcomed by Ghana's first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah in Accra

The visit came four years after Ghana gained Independence on March 6, 1957

The history reminder on Twitter by @GhanaianMuseum got many Ghanaians talking

A post by @GhanaianMuseum on Twitter has reminded Ghanaians that, this day, November 10 in the year 1961, the Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II came to Ghana for a royal tour.

This happened exactly four years after the independence of mother Ghana.

According to the post, the first president of the country, Dr Kwame Nkrumah welcomed her in Accra with many Ghanaians gathering to greet the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II with Dr Kwame Nkrumah Photo credit: @GhanaianMuseum/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Prior to the Queen's visit, a bomb went off in Accra which blew up a statue of Nkrumah but that did not prevent Queen Elizabeth from coming to Ghana, @GhanaianMuseum shared.

Some of the comments of Ghanaians on the post have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@pizii1 wrote:

It’s the 3 frame for me. Sending the queen to meet the market women was awesome. Anywhere Nkrumah sort to promote our culture. Nkrumah never dies

@EfyaBerlin replied:

Ei I guess this woman is about 200 years oo boi

From @bwoy_zee:

After looting everything away

@sir_yul1 replied:

She left her son "Bismark Attakora" he is now a great man, speaks Twi, hausa, Ga and more!

@father2g2 commented:

Nkrumah was a charisma person. If it were to be the fourth Republic President like they will not send her to the market place, straight to the castle or the jubilee House

