Social media users have raised concerns over the mental health of Kofi Ampofo, popularly known as Mona Moblɛ, following the circulation of a recent video online

The video, which is trending on platforms such as TikTok, shows him speaking in an interview about his current lifestyle and behaviour

Calls continue to grow online for renewed assistance and structured support for him after the latest video sparked concerns abuthis wellbeing

Social media users have expressed concern over the mental health of former internet sensation Kofi Ampofo, popularly known as Mona Moblɛ, following the circulation of a recent video that has triggered discussions about a possible relapse in his condition.

In the widely shared video circulating on platforms such as TikTok, Mona Moblɛ is seen granting an interview in which he openly discusses his reasons for returning to what he describes as acting in a mentally unstable manner.

Kofi Ampofo, popularly known as Mona Moblɛ, appears in a viral video that raises concerns about his mental wellbeing. Photo credit: Koforidua Flower/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video has since attracted significant attention, with many users questioning his current well-being.

During the interview, Mona Moblɛ explained that portraying himself as mentally unstable earns him more sympathy and support from members of the public compared to when he appears “normal.”

He claimed that people are more willing to offer help when they see him in a distressed and dishevelled state.

According to him, individuals who appear physically and mentally stable are often ignored, as they are expected to fend for themselves.

Public concern and reactions

Following the video, netizens have raised serious concerns about his mental health, with many suggesting that he may be experiencing a psychiatric relapse.

Others have called for urgent intervention and philanthropic support to ensure he receives proper care and social assistance.

Social media users react online as discussions grow over Mona Moblɛ’s latest appearance. Photo credit: TikTok

Source: Twitter

Kofi Ampofo, widely known as Mona Moblɛ, gained public attention as an internet personality often associated with mental health challenges.

He previously received support after media personality Kofi Adoma Nwanwani highlighted his situation, leading to public sympathy and assistance aimed at improving his condition.

With the latest video circulating online, many social media users are once again calling for renewed attention to his welfare, urging individuals and organisations to step in and provide support.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Social media users express concern for Moba Moble

Scores of netizens have taken to the comment section on social media to share their thoughts on his current health status. YEN.com.gh compiled the comments below.

Guy Cemetery commented:

"He is a very normal person. He just wants to live free with no responsibilities."

Quaku Ringing said:

"Who noticed that right now this man is a celebrity?"

Kwaku Asare noted:

"He knows what he is doing. He may be slow in mind, but he is very much aware of his actions. He should be made to know he is accountable to himself."

Dhistur_b wrote:

"Ow chale this man

Ebenezer Aryeet9 wrote:

"Ah ah, celebrity mad man sɛ sɛn?

Coo_kyei wrote:

"You know am."

Justjiggy_ wrote:

"Heattt🔥🔥🔥!! Na you dey wait make God come put job for hand."

Mentally challenged man returns to street

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular Ghanaian social media sensation, Mona Mobl3, seems to have gone into relapse as a new video of him suggests. He was seen walking in town with a Bible in his armpit while engaging some ladies on the street.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Mona Mobl3 is seen telling the ladies that he farts just once a month. Strange as it sounded, the women screamed and said that Mona Mobl3 must be suffering from a stomach problem.

A closer look at the video shows Mona Mobl3’s hair growing bushy again. He also looks older in the photo as compared to when he was ‘cleansed’ by Kofi Adoma.

Source: YEN.com.gh