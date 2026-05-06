Sam Nartey George, Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, has achieved a major academic milestone after graduating from The University of Law at the Barbican Centre in London

He obtained a Master of Laws in Professional Legal Practice, officially qualifying him as a Solicitor of England and Wales

Many view the milestone as a reflection of his dedication to combining politics with professional legal expertise

Ghanaian politician Sam Nartey George has achieved a significant academic milestone after graduating from The University of Law at the Barbican Centre in London, where he obtained a Master of Laws in Professional Legal Practice, qualifying him as a Solicitor of England and Wales.

The development marks another major step in the academic and professional journey of the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, who has served in Ghana’s Parliament since 2017.

Ghanaian lawmaker, Sam Nartey George, marks his qualification as a Solicitor of England and Wales at the Barbican Centre. Photo credit: Sam George/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Sam Nartey George is widely known for his strong background in both politics and academia.

His educational journey spans multiple disciplines and institutions, reflecting a broad and multidisciplinary approach to leadership and public service.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), demonstrating his early academic foundation in technical studies.

He later pursued legal education, earning an LLB from the University of London, which laid the groundwork for his recent qualification as a solicitor.

Beyond law, he further expanded his expertise in governance and international affairs.

He obtained a Master of Arts degree in Conflict, Peace and Security from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), as well as an MSc in International Strategy and Diplomacy from the London School of Economics.

Political career and public profile

In addition to his academic accomplishments, Sam Nartey George continues to play an active role in Ghana’s political landscape as the elected Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram.

The MP for Ningo-Prampram attends his graduation event after completing his Master of Laws in Professional Legal Practice Photo credit: Sam George/Facebook

Source: Instagram

He is also widely recognised for his background in communications and policy advocacy, where he has built a reputation for being vocal and assertive on national issues.

Known for his outspoken nature, he has often been described as a strong voice in parliamentary debates and public discussions.

Significance of the achievement

His latest qualification as a Solicitor of England and Wales adds to his growing academic and professional credentials, further strengthening his profile in law, governance, and public service.

The achievement has been received positively by supporters, who view it as a reflection of his commitment to continuous personal development alongside his political responsibilities.

As he adds this new milestone to his portfolio, Sam Nartey George continues to position himself as one of Ghana’s prominent young politicians with a strong blend of academic excellence and public service experience.

Watch excerpts of his graduation here:

Woman shares vital tips with university freshers

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a young woman advised newly admitted university students to look beyond academic grades in their pursuit of success.

She advised new students not to deviate from the values their parents had instilled in them, and said that their independence needed to be tempered by acts of discipline.

Source: YEN.com.gh