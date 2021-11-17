A young man, Maazi Ogbonnaya Okoro, has made his mother proud by building her a house to appreciate all her sacrifices for him

Ogbonnaya said that following his father's death, the woman has been their backbone as she was dedicated to nurturing them

Photos of the house he shared show a very beautifully painted building that has fine finishing touches

A young man, Mazzi Ogbonnaya Okoro, has put smiles on his mother’s face and built her a four-bedroom house.

In a message exclusively sent to YEN.com.gh by Israel Usulor, the man relived how the wind blew off the roof of their old house after he returned home from his National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) programme years ago.

The man built his mum a house and plans to do something bigger in the future.

My mother made big sacrifices

Ogbonnaya who is a graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, said he vowed to make his mother proud now that she is alive, so she can enjoy the comfort of life.

The man revealed that following his dad’s death in 1997, the woman never remarried but invested her time into raising them.

She deserves it

After gifting her the house, Ogbonnaya wrote:

“This is me saying, thank you for being my mother. Thank you for making sure my father's name did not wipe out from the surface of the earth. You call me "di m". You give me advice daily. You pray for me daily. You passed through a lot, starve yourself so that I could eat.”

The man added that he is planning something bigger for her in the future. He stated that the woman deserved the lovely things of life.

Another son appreciates his mother

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Indod' Ayshisi, a man from the Eastern Cape, was in a dark place back in 2018 but he managed to rise above and is now beaming with light.

Taking to social media to share his story, @IamBonkosi_SA explained that in 2018 he had no job, hardly any money for food and was on the brink of giving up, but today he is glad that he did not.

Sharing heartwarming pictures of himself and his queen, he made it known that he finally managed to do the one thing he promised his momma, to build her a home of her own.

He solved mother's rent issues

In similar news, another man gave his mother joy after she complained about the issue she was having with paying rent.

In a post, the young man posed with his mom in front of a building, perhaps the one he just built for her. While @SomtoSoocial called the achievement little wins, many disagreed, saying any house is a huge achievement.

