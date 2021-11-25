A 40-year-old strong African woman who gave birth to 44 children from one man has gone viral and stunned the internet

The woman who delivered 22 boys and 16 girls with her last childbirth coming in December 2016

Popularly known as Mama Uganda, the woman takes care of the children herself as her husband abandoned them after taking off with all their money

Without undergoing any special medical procedure, a woman dubbed Mama Uganda delivered a total of 44 children from one man.

The woman who hails from Uganda started childbearing at the young age of 13 after she was married off by her parents at age 12.

She was married off at the young age of 12 Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Discover with Joe Hattab

Her husband took off with all their money

In a video shared by Explorer Joe Hattab on Facebook, the 40-year-old woman stated that she is a single mum after her husband abandoned them while disappearing with all the money they had.

The single mum has now been left to cater for the 38 children all alone - 6 of them are dead.

A kind-hearted Arabian man provided the bunk beds that her kids sleep on but Mama Uganda has been able to enrol all her children in school.

She delivered a single child only once

Beaming with a smile from ear to ear, the strong woman revealed that doctors told her she is very fertile and that has contributed to her large childbearing.

Interestingly, she only delivered a single child once, all others have been twins, triplets and quadruplets.

Mama Uganda birthed 22 boys and 16 girls who are still alive. Her total 44 deliveries have been twins 4 times, triplets 5 times and quadruplets 5 times in addition to the single delivery.

It is reported that no family planning method worked for her.

Explorer Hattab visited the woman's residence and shared a video of its interior.

Social media reacts

Ify Mado remarked:

"She is really a heroine. She should make Guinness Book of Records. Besides the Ugandan President should take over the entire family welfare. It must go down in History because it's only God who can do that. At least if you are talking about the history of Ugandan she will definitely be mentioned. This is rare in the world. Congratulations. May God continue to provide for your family."

Natasha Ibrahim wrote:

"Allah bless her and her children. I can barely make it alive with my single pregnancy. Love it that she always have a party waiting for her at home. Such a blessing."

Mary-Anne Delaney thought:

"She is so beautiful. Her children are happy. Still, they need to be able to receive financial help. The laws need to change about early marriage. God bless their family."

Jayanthi Seetha opined:

"I dnt feel any greatness.. can they gv quality life fr their kids? If nt we dnt hv any right to spoil der childhood or future its nt just over by gvng birth...I seriously pity der kids."

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Madison Collier received news that she was pregnant earlier this year, but nothing had prepared her for the fact that she was carrying four babies.

The 33-year-old reveals that in her mind, she was expecting to be a new mother to one until she went for her eight-week appointment in April and the shocking news unravelled.

According to Collier, she was never on fertility treatments and her family has no history with multiples, so it came as a huge surprise when the ultrasound technician informed her she was carrying quadruplets.

