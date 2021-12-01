A Ghanaian man desperate for love has recently opened up about the caliber of woman he intends to spend his life with

Kukua's dad, as identified in the video sighted by YEN.com.gh revealed that he wants a lady who is either a teacher, nurse or a soldier to marry

The man who works as a mason believes that ladies in the three professions are respected and he wants a mother like that for his child

A recording of a Ghanaian man who was confiding in the class teacher of his child concerning the kind of woman he would love to spend the rest of his life with has surfaced online and has been racking up reactions.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Melisa Pearl had the man who was identified in the video as Kukua's father saying that he needs a woman who can take good care of his child but that person has to be a teacher, nurse or a soldier.

According to him, ladies in that profession are very respected and he wants people like that to help raise his child.

Kukua's father was heard asking his child's teacher out and stated that the fact that he works as a mason should not discourage her.

