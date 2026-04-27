A staunch supporter of the NDC, Alice Torpey, has expressed deep frustration on social media, accusing the party’s leadership of neglect

She claimed to have invested money, vehicles, and energy into the campaign, only to feel ignored after the party returned to power

Her emotional post has sparked reactions online, with many Ghanaians weighing in on her claims of lack of recognition

A staunch supporter of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) has taken to social media to vent her frustration, accusing the party’s leadership of neglect after heavily investing in their victory during the 2024 elections.

In a Facebook post, the woman, identified as Alice Torpey, questioned the lack of gratitude from the party’s leadership over her contribution.

Alice Torpey, staunch supporter of the NDC, takes to social media to complain of neglect by the party's leadership. Photo credit: Alice Torpey/Facebook.

Source: UGC

The seemingly disgruntled NDC supporter claimed she supported the party with her money, cars, and energy to ensure it returned to power after eight years in opposition.

Despite these contributions, Alice suggested she has been ignored, lamenting her wasted investment and energy in the party.

“So did I work in vain for this party full of selfish people? My money, my cars and my energy. Are people this ungrateful?” she wrote.

The disappointed NDC supporter further questioned what she could do to attract the attention of the party’s leadership and government appointees.

“Should I book an appointment to see the Chief of Staff or the President before I will be heard?” she questioned.

Read Alice's Facebook post below;

Reactions to NDC supporter’s neglect complaints

Following the NDC supporter’s viral post, some Ghanaians who came across it took to the comment section to share their views.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Immanuel Antwi said

"Alice Torpey you really suffered. Considering the nature of your job, you took all the risk. Ah well, just leave it to time. Elections is just at the corner."

@Qwasi Lodd also said:

"Hmmmmmmm this life eeerh."

@Godwin A. Mba commented:

"Calm down sis...hmmmm."

@Alice Torpey replied:

"Godwin A. Mba we are working with time, I live in a place where I see people who didn't lift a finger enjoying and you are still asking me to calm down? It is heart breaking if know what i am going through, no help from any where and I have become a laughing stock."

Another NDC supporter complains of neglect

Alice is one of several NDC supporters who have taken to social media to complain about neglect from their party.

Ex-Doe, a commercial driver at Madina Zongo Junction, accused the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu, of neglecting him since winning the 2024 elections.

In a video recorded and shared on social media on the occasion of his 50th birthday on Thursday, December 25, 2025, Ex-Doe was captured crying and lamenting what he described as his wasted investment in the party.

He said he invested significant time and personal resources in supporting the party’s campaign over eight years, between 2017 and 2024, with the hope of benefiting when it returned to power.

He claimed he sold two of his cars (taxis) to purchase fuel, print stickers, banners, and other paraphernalia to support the party’s campaign activities.

“I used my personal money to buy fuel from 2020 to 2024 for Lawyer Sosu and Mahama. He [Sosu] won the election, but Mahama didn’t win. I did the same from 2021 to 2024, using my money to campaign. I bought fuel, stickers, and banners for Sosu to win, but after the victory, no one calls me and no one minds me,” he lamented.

Beatrice Annangfio urges NDC grassroots to remain patient over appointments. Photo credit: Beatrice Annangfio /Facebook.

Source: Facebook

NDC supporters urged to be patient over opportunities

In a related development,YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a presidential staffer at the Jubilee House, Beatrice Annangfio, had appealed to grassroots supporters of the NDC to remain calm over delays in appointments and employment opportunities.

She assured them that the government’s four-year mandate allows time for inclusion and opportunities

The presidential staffer cited personal experiences and pressure in public service as reasons for the delays.

Source: YEN.com.gh