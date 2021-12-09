A market trader has shown what true honesty means as she kept the lost wallet that belongs to one of her customers

Unable to reach the owner, she was with it for three months until the person came by her store to buy something

A photo of the wallet showed cashnotes that had gathered dust and fungi as people praised the honest woman

A market trader has shown off a good deed of returning a customer’s wallet and people have been praising her online.

In a Facebook post, a person identified as Awodiye Funke narrated how a certain Mama Funke lost her wallet three months ago. The wallets contained cash and other valuables.

The notes gathered mould over the months. Photo source: Awodiye Funke

Wallet returned

On Wednesday, December 8, a woman she bought something from in the market asked her if she ever misplaced anything some time ago.

When Mama Funke replied ‘yes’, the trader said she thinks she has a wallet that is hers. The businesswoman added that she would have returned it but there was no contact in the wallet to reach her with.

Money gathered dust

It came as a huge surprise that the woman never touched any of the cash inside. Over the period of three months, the money had gathered dust.

Awodiye said that though people may say that the trader returned the wallet because the money inside is not much, it only goes to show that there are honest people in the country.

See the Facebook post below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Albert Otto said:

"Awodiya Funke There are still honest people, as you rightly said."

Beauty Oduali-Olusakin said:

"Says who? That money go cook food o."

Lizi Ben-Iheanacho said:

"Yes indeed. There are still people of honesty and integrity among us."

Adeyemi Adebiyi said:

"We still have people with high morals."

Francis Eniola Omole said:

"Yes o there are honest people in the land."

Adeosun Adeshina Faruq said:

"This is commendable."

Bus driver returned lost dollars

Meanwhile, YEN earlier reported that a Nigerian bus driver, Emmanuel Eluu, carrying passengers from the Murtala Muhammed Airport was praised for returning the sum of $40,000 left in his vehicle.

It was gathered the development was disclosed in a statement put out by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL) on Wednesday, September 1.

The same media said that apart from the dollars, bundles of local currencies, pieces of jewelry, and other valuables worth millions of naira were found in the vehicle.

