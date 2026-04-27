Social media figure Jones Kwame Amoako Atta, popularly known as “Mahama wo de yɛn ka,” has shared new details about how he lost his two front teeth

The farmer, who gained widespread attention during cocoa pricing protests, opened up about the incident in an interview on Wontumi TV

Despite the unfortunate nature of the incident, his storytelling has sparked mixed reactions online, with some users expressing sympathy and others engaging the story with humour

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Popular social media personality Jones Kwame Amoako Atta, widely known by his viral phrase “Mahama wo de yɛn ka,” has shared the painful but humorous story behind how he lost his two front teeth.

The farmer, who rose to fame during cocoa farmers’ protests over pricing concerns, has once again sparked conversation online after opening up about the incident in a recent interview on Wontumi TV.

“Mahama wo de yɛ ka” farmer recounts hilarious story behind his missing front teeth. Photo credit: Jones Attah/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Speaking on the show, Kwame Atta explained that the incident occurred while he was working on his cocoa farm, an activity that has long been central to his livelihood and public identity.

According to him, he was transporting harvested cocoa beans in a basket after a day’s work when he suddenly fell during the process.

He recounted that as he was carrying the load to a place he referred to as “Borje,” a rope unexpectedly entangled his leg, causing him to lose balance and fall heavily.

How he lost his teeth

Kwame Atta explained that the impact from the fall affected his chin and mouth area, leading to damage to his front teeth.

Social media sensation Mahama wo de yɛn ka continues to attract attention with his personal life stories. Photo credit: WontumiTV/YouTube

Source: Youtube

He noted that the teeth did not fall out immediately, but gradually became loose before eventually dropping out, with no replacement growing back afterwards.

The story, though unfortunate, has generated widespread amusement and reactions on social media, with many users engaging with both sympathy and humour.

His candid storytelling style and unique expression have once again made him a trending topic online, reinforcing his status as a viral sensation.

Jone's rise to fame

Jones Kwame Amoako Atta first gained national attention during demonstrations by cocoa farmers over adjustments in the producer price of cocoa beans, which were linked to global market pressures.

It was during those protests that he made the now-famous statement “Mahama wo de yɛn ka,” a phrase that quickly went viral and became his identity on social media.

Since then, he has remained a recurring figure in online conversations, often sharing personal experiences that resonate widely with the public.

The YouTube video of Mahama wo de yɛ ka speaking about his ordeal is below:

Reactions to Kwame Atta’s missing teeth story

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after the viral sensation, Mahama wo de y3 ka, shared the story behind his missing teeth and below are some of the reactions.

Boateng Prince wrote:

“Hmm, farmers struggle a lot, but he is very funny and knowledgeable.”

Kwame Takyi wrote:

“This is funny and sad at the same time. Were you expecting them to come back?”

Eric Boateng wrote:

“He is now a celebrity. But you should be thinking of fixing the missing teeth. It's very necessary.”

Fran Dodoo wrote:

“ Eii, it sounds funny, but it is very serious. I hope it didn't leave you with a headache?”

Grace Boakye wrote:

“This man is very funny. I think what you thought was a disgrace has become a blessing. The teeth got removed for a reason.”

The Facebook video of Mahama reacting to Kwame Atta's video is below:

Mahama reacts to cocoa farmers outcry

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama responded to the viral video of the cocoa farmer demanding payment from the government.

He addressed concerns over falling cocoa prices while speaking to the Ghanaian community in Philadelphia on March 26, 2026.

Mahama outlined plans for Ghana to finance cocoa purchases directly, rather than relying on traders, as part of efforts to boost the local cocoa sector.

Source: YEN.com.gh