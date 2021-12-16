The Australian socialite who had her legs amputated after mosquito bit her during a week visit to Africa has opened up on the incident

Stephenie Rodriguez said she has no regrets coming to Africa despite the incident, stressing that it was predestinated by the universe

The 52-year-old mother of one also added that the mosquito which bit her thrice on the left ankle was only doing the work for which God created it

52-year-old Australian amputee who lost her legs to mosquito bite in Africa has described the ugly incident as something predestinated by the universe.

The mother of one identified as Stephenie Rodriguez became an internet sensation after it was revealed that she had contracted cerebral malaria that resulted in her legs amputation during her last visit in Africa.

She has no regrets about visiting Africa Photo Credit: @digitalgodess

Source: Instagram

She says the mosquito was only doing its job

Stephenie however holds no grudge or regrets about visiting Africa. In an interview with BBC News Pidgin, the digital entrepreneur believes everything that happened to her in Africa are 'events.'

She added that the incident cannot be said to be an accident as the mosquito was only carrying out a job it was assigned by God.

"There is nothing like accident because the universe doesn't make mistakes.

"The mosquito did what God created it to do," Stephenie said.

The lady said she took the tough amputation choice as she didn't want to be confined to a wheelchair.

On the effectiveness of her artificial legs, the single mum said, unlike people with natural legs, she can freely walk on broken glass.

