@alinwakingsley, a gentleman on Twitter narrated how his girlfriend tried to stop him from receiving a Christmas present from her best friend

In the eyes of the young man, there was nothing wrong with the gesture and he was excited about it

However, his girlfriend would have none of that and interestingly, many social media users were in support of her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A gentleman who identifies himself on Twitter as Lazy Youth with the handle, @alinwakingsley, has caused a great shake on the social media platform after sharing an interesting development in his love life.

In a post that has gathered several thousands of reactions and comments by the time of this report, @alinwakingsley mentioned that the best friend of her girlfriend had bought him clothes for Christmas.

A third person who was observing and recording the presentation also captured the part where the young man's girlfriend was giving him signals to reject the clothes from her friend.

Photos of young man, his girlfriend and her bestfriend Photo credit: @alinwakingsley

Source: Twitter

@alinwakingsley would hear none of that as he was overjoyed by the kind gesture he was receiving.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Social media reactions

YEN.com.gh went into the comment section and selected some of the most popular reactions shared.

@DanielRegha sought to correct @alinwakingsley on his position:

Ur girlfriend's bestie bought u Xmas clothes? For what reason? It's advisable u reject the clothes cos that's how familiarity starts; Next thing she may try to make a move on u. Imagine if another guy gifts ur girl clothes or something else, will u be happy? Reject the clothes.

@Mufu_oloosa also added:

Your girlfriend’s friend bought you clothes and you didn’t reject them what if she want to take you from your girlfriend. She can enchant you with her gift and ruining your relationship into situationship. Please reject it

Oluwalobunmi asked @alinwakingsley an interesting question

How would you feel if your best friend bought your girlfriend undies and ask her to try it on while u are there sitting? Will u be happy or sad?

See the post with picture attached below

Man showers money on girlfriend

In the same spirit of giving, a ‘drunk in love’ couple has expressed their love for each other in an amazing way that affirms their affection for each other.

In a video that has been widely circulated on social media, a voice that appears to be that of a man is heard rendering accolades on his girlfriend while spraying bundles of GHC50 notes on her.

The short video opens with a pretty lady sleeping, or perhaps, having her beauty nap. The boyfriend's pleasant words of affirmation about his love for her can be heard while he drops bundles of cash on her while she sleeps.

Source: Yen.com.gh