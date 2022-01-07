A masquerade was recently spotted displaying a strange activity on the streets of Owerri, the Imo state capital

The masquerade surprisingly unmasked and rolled on the floor as he begged for money from passers-by

The identity behind the masquerade outfit slammed a particular passer-by who mocked him for rolling on the floor in his bid to seek alms

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In what was greeted with surprise by many people, a masquerade was seen on the streets of Owerri begging for money.

A short video making the rounds captured the moment the masquerade was unmasked to reveal the face of a man behind it.

He rolled on the floor to draw further sympathy to his begging cause Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

Upon revealing his identity, the man with a smile on his face goes on to plead for money in Igbo language.

The masquerade rolled on the floor

A man who appeared to be making a video of the masquerade is seen asking the 'beggar' if he is a masquerade or a human being.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Upon being handed Ghc7.45 note, the masquerade rolls on the floor like someone being delivered of a demon by a pastor in appreciation and to further draw sympathy.

The masquerade would confront a passer-by who mocked him for rolling on the floor after receiving Ghc7.45.

Watch the video below:

Netizen react

@babariq said:

"This one na play play masquerade…them no dey wear cloth under better masquerade."

@captainn_blac wrote:

"Something like;emi o shey bigger person ma o,mo fe toro owo ni."

@_somebodys1stson thought:

"The way y'all make fun of African gods isn't funny. Shows a lack of enlightenment. Who ever said masquerades were gods sef."

@tosan_wumi opined:

"Complete definition of “ if you see my face you must sorry for me dash me money."

@lakesideblackmale remarked:

"Lol....sapa na your mate.....god sef dey broke lol...............but mummy G.O is definitely against this, this god is going to hell*fire."

Masquerade that looks like apper Phyno

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a masquerade that looked like rapper Phyno had caused stir on social media.

A tweep had stunned the internet with a funny looking picture he stumbled upon. The picture captured a masquerade alongside some followers.

However, the masquerade was not just any random one but one that looked just like a popular indigenous rapper, Phyno.

It donned a mask that was painted just like the rapper’s face and it also had ‘Highway’ boldly written on the forehead. Highway is Phyno’s hit single with DJ Kaywise.

Sharing the photo with his followers, @drdakonxept hilariously noted that the rapper has been elevated to the status of a god in Igbo land.

Source: YEN.com.gh