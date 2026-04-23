Carlos Queiroz has delivered a heartfelt message to Otto Addo after taking over as head coach of the Black Stars

The former Real Madrid manager has been tasked with steering Ghana beyond recent World Cup struggles

Describing himself as a 'winning coach', Queiroz remains confident of building a strong squad capable of competing on the global stage

Carlos Queiroz struck a respectful tone following his official unveiling as coach of the Black Stars, delivering a poignant message to his predecessor, Otto Addo.

The veteran tactician acknowledged the work done before him by Addo, who was relieved of his duties with 72 days left to the start of the 2026 World Cup.

Carlos Queiroz Sends Message to Otto Addo After Black Stars Appointment: "Thank You". Photo credit: @PUMA/X and @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Carlos Queiroz sends message to Otto Addo

Queiroz, who succeeds Addo, used his unveiling in Accra to acknowledge the groundwork already laid while making it clear that improvement is non-negotiable.

“We must improve the legacy of the previous coach, Otto Addo. I thank him very much for qualifying Ghana for the World Cup; that is our goal,” Queiroz said during his unveiling.

The former Real Madrid boss steps into the role on a four-month contract ahead of the global tournament, which was secured thanks to Addo’s efforts.

His qualification campaign for the upcoming tournament in North America was particularly impressive, with seven wins and one draw from eight matches.

However, beyond qualification, results during his second stint painted a mixed picture.

Across all competitions, the team recorded eight wins, five draws and nine defeats, averaging 1.32 points per game, according to data from Transfermarkt.

Aside from the results, Otto Addo's coaching philosophy also came under scrutiny, with critics accusing Addo of a lack of identity, which led to the press asking Queiroz about his coaching methodology.

Carlos Queiroz Sends Message to Otto Addo After Black Stars Appointment: "Thank You". Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Queiroz outlines winning mentality and tactical identity

Reacting to questions bordering on his playing style, the former Man United assistant coach did not mince words, as quoted by Ghanafa.org:

"My personal experience in the national team is not that thin, more than football or chess or basketball. The language that I know for myself, and this is what I'm sure the international team expects from me, it is the winning language. I am a winning coach. When you don't have the ball, you have to fight for it."

He expanded on the physical and mental demands he expects from his players, stressing that effort without the ball will be just as important as creativity with it.

"You have to sacrifice; you have to sweat on the pitch to recover the ball as fast as possible in order to have more chances to build up opportunities and so on. So, after 43 years in the game, if you ask me things about how to win a game, I can probably tell you a couple of things. If I'm defensive or attacking, I leave these things for you because you are the best."

Queiroz summed it up by saying:

"With my players, I only know one thing, and it is, if we have the ball, we have to attack, If we don't have the ball, we have to fight for it. That's the rule of the game. Because, at the end, at the end, we win together."

With the World Cup fast approaching, Queiroz has little time to get his side ready for the global tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Queiroz insists Ghana can beat anyone

YEN.com.gh also reported that Carlos Queiroz sent a strong message to Ghana’s rivals ahead of the 2026 World Cup during his unveiling.

The 73-year-old acknowledged the challenge but insisted he is ready for the task with the Black Stars.

Source: YEN.com.gh